Nike Dunk Named 2020 Shoe of the Year

Cool collaborations with Travis Scott, The Grateful Dead and Ben & Jerry's have made Dunks more relevant than ever.

Nike Dunk Slam Jam Nike

Footwear News has named the Nike Dunk its 2020 "Shoe of the Year." The title is considered the most coveted in the Footwear News Achievement Awards (FNAA), which have been held annually since 1986.

Nike x Benn and Jerry's "Chunky Dunky" SB Dunk Low Ben & Jerry's

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Although the Dunk was introduced over 30 years ago for the basketball court and revamped in 2002 as a skate shoe, adventurous new special edition collaborations with Travis Scott, The Grateful Dead and Ben & Jerry's have kept the silhouette fresh. Most recently, the Dunk got black-and-white colorway and a flipped Swoosh logo courtesy of underground Italian fashion label Slam Jam.

Hypebeast reports that the Dunk joins past Shoe of the Year recipients including Dr. Martens’ 1460 boots and Virgil Abloh’s Off-White x Air Jordan 1.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Nike SB Dunk Low Grateful Dead Nike

Cardi B was also honored by FNAA as the "Style Influencer of the Year" on the heels of her already sold-out Reebok Club C. A surprise winner was Crocs, with the clog maker being named "Brand of the Year" thanks to collabs with Justin Bieber and Bad Bunny.

Visit Footwear News' website to see the full list Achievement Awards winners.