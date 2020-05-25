Ben and Jerry's 'Chunky Dunky' Nike Sneakers Are Being Resold For Sweet Profits

They're going for WAY more than the $100 retail price.

Ben & Jerry's

How sweet it is!

Enterprising sneakerheads are already reselling Nike's limited edition "Chunky Dunky" shoe collab with Ben and Jerry's for sky-high prices.

While the original retail price was just $100, the resale pricing is going through the roof. On popular sneaker resale site StockX, a pair of Chunky Dunky's were recently selling for at least $1,300, reports Brobible.

The sought-after kicks celebrate the ice cream company's legacy flavor "Chunky Monkey"—banana ice cream with fudge chunks and walnuts—as well as the bucolic green pastures of Vermont.

Visually, the sneakers are clearly inspired by Chunky Monkey pint cartons. The design features "blue skies, bovines and green pastures" while "colorful tie-dye patterns and bold text graphics cover the shoe’s insole and heel," according to an official Nike description. The shoes are even accented with melting yellow Swooshes.

Nike's Chunky Dunky previously hit select skate shops on May 23, but the limited edition kicks are available again beginning Tuesday May 26 on Nike.com.