Travis Scott’s Global ‘Circus Maximus’ Trek Is Officially The Highest-Grossing Solo Rap Tour Ever

The tour raked in $250 million and sold more than 2.2 million tickets across 20 countries.

Travis Scott has wrapped up his Circus Maximus World Tour, closing a two-year global run that cemented the rap superstar’s status as one of the most powerful live draws in music. According to Live Nation, the 85-date trek — which spanned North America, Europe, Latin America, Oceania, Asia, and the Middle East — grossed $250 million and sold more than 2.2 million tickets across more than 20 countries, making it the highest-grossing solo rap tour in history.

A source close to Scott’s team told Rolling Stone the tour’s finale marks “the close of a historic chapter” for the rapper, who is now preparing to launch a new era designed to go “beyond expectations.”“Rap may have gone backwards this year, but Travis operates outside that sandbox,” the source said. “His engagement is unmatched for live shows, even when benchmarked against global pop headliners and legacy stadium acts.”

The Circus Maximus Tour, launched in support of Scott’s 2023 No. 1 album Utopia, unfolded over six legs beginning in arenas before expanding into stadiums and major festival stages. After headlining Coachella earlier this year, Scott brought the show to China, South Korea, India, and the United Arab Emirates, closing the tour on Nov. 19 in Mumbai.

Scott’s India dates set another milestone as the largest rap concerts ever held in the country, drawing a combined 125,000 people, according to Live Nation. Throughout the historic run, he was joined by an array of high-profile guests, including Teezo Touchdown, Don Toliver, Sheck Wes, Nav, and Skilla Baby.

The tour’s scale also reflects the continued global demand Scott has commanded since the breakout success of his Drake-starring smash “Sicko Mode.” Scott’s signature 2018 hit became one of the most streamed songs of its era, breaking Spotify single-day records for a rap track upon release and ultimately becoming one of the first hip-hop singles to surpass a billion streams.