Watch Ana de Armas Meet John Wick In Action-Heavy ‘Ballerina’ Featurette

Starring de Armas as Eve Macarro, a lethal ballerina who learns the assassin traditions of the Ruska Roma.

Ana de Armas as Eve Macarro in Ballerina. (Photo Credit: Courtesy of Lionsgate)

Fans attending the 2024 Comic Con Experience in São Paulo, Brazil recently got a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the Ana de Armas-led John Wick spin-off movie, From the World of John Wick: Ballerina, courtesy of an action-packed featurette.

Set between the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and John Wick: Chapter 4, the film stars de Armas as Eve Macarro, a deadly ballerina who is “training in the assassin traditions of the Ruska Roma,” according to the official plot synopsis. Filmmakers previously shared an official trailer in September.

Ballerina director Len Wiseman (best known for the Underworld franchise) shares in the three-minute video that the new character isn’t “a female John Wick,” but rather a newcomer that will help viewers understand the John Wick Universe’s grueling entry point for its ace assassins.

Ana de Armas in Ballerina. (Photo Credit: Murray Close)

The new featurette and imagery highlight de Armas’ rigorous preparation for her role, including her intense fight choreography and stunt training that she underwent to play a ballerina-turned-killer. The film co-stars franchise regulars Ian McShane and Anjelica Huston, along with newcomers Norman Reedus, Gabriel Byrne and Catalina Sandino Moreno. Keanu Reeves also makes an appearance as John Wick, reuniting with de Armas for the first time since their 2015 film Knock Knock.

Ballerina premieres in theaters on June 6, 2025. Watch the featurette below.