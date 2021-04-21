Watch Brutal 7-Minute Opening Scene of HBO Max’s 'Mortal Kombat'

FIGHT!
Author:
Publish date:

Warner Bros. Pictures dropped the entire seven-minute opening sequence of HBO Max's epically bloody Mortal Kombat movie reboot, and it sets the stage for a vengeful battle between key characters.

Hypebeast reports that the setting is 1617 Japan, where the wife, baby, and young son of Hanzo Hasashi (aka Scorpion) are attacked by Sub-Zero. The older child escapes, but the wife and baby are frozen to death. Hasashi in turn absolutely devastates the otherworldly Cryomancer's henchmen and vows to kill him, at which point a short trailer rolls. 

HBO Mortal Kombat

What's not immediately obvious is that Hasashi's living son will grow up to become MMA Cole Young, who is unaware of his heritage and doesn't understand why Sub-Zero is still hunting him down years later. Here's the official plot synopsis: 

Fearing for his family's safety, Cole goes in search of Sonya Blade at the direction of Jax, a Special Forces Major who bears the same strange dragon marking Cole was born with. Soon, he finds himself at the temple of Lord Raiden, an Elder God and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark

Here, Cole trains with experienced warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao and rogue mercenary Kano, as he prepares to stand with Earth’s greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe. But will Cole be pushed hard enough to unlock his arcana—the immense power from within his soul—in time to save not only his family, but to stop Outworld once and for all?

A diverse ensemble cast stars Lewis Tan (Deadpool 2) as Young, Jessica McNamee (The Meg) as Sonya Blade, Josh Lawson (Bombshell) as Kano, Tadanobu Asano (Midway) as Lord Raiden, Mehcad Brooks (Supergirl) as Jackson “Jax” Bridges, and Ludi Lin (Aquaman) as Liu Kang.  

Mortal Kombat hits theaters everywhere on April 23 before arriving on HBO Max 31 days later. 

No image description

HBO Mortal Kombat Promo
Entertainment

Watch Brutal 7-Minute Opening Scene of HBO Max’s 'Mortal Kombat'

facebook-Linked_Image___chuck liddell
News

How UFC Legends, Super Bowl Champions And More Use Stem Cell Therapy To Improve Their Quality of Life

arwen-aragorn-lotr-return-of-the-king
Entertainment

Amazon 'Lord of the Rings' Series Set to Be Most Expensive TV Show Ever

Maxim Sustainability
Food & Drink

The Best Sustainable Spirits For Earth Day

jake-paul-ben-askren-GettyImages-1313062951
Sports

Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren Was a Pay-Per-View Knockout with More than 1 Million Buys and Counting

engineered-garments-promo
Style

Sebago & Engineered Garments Launch Rugged Boat Shoe Collab For Summer

magic-mike-channing-tatum
Entertainment

Channing Tatum Is Bringing a 'Magic Mike' Reality Competition Series To HBO Max

facebook-link-image
Gear

Everything You Need to Know About Apple’s New iMacs, iPad Pros, AirTag and 4K TV

lebron-getty-audemars-piguet
Style

LeBron James Wears $163,000 Black Panther Audemars Piguet Watch to Lakers Game