Watch Drake Play A Cologne King In Video For Rapper’s Summer Mink Eau De Parfum

The hip-hop superstar plays a mad cologne scientist in a video for his latest fragrance.

Drake is hyping his Summer Mink cologne with a movie-style trailer in which he portrays a fragrance scientist sniffing his way to the perfect scent. The rapper’s new cologne is said to channel the “indulgence of wearing mink in the summer, defying conventions of seasonality and gender while embracing bold sophistication.” Michael Carby, senior perfumer at Givaudan, shared more details in a press release for the Better World-branded fragrance. “Summer Mink was inspired by a yin-yang principle of fusing warm, creamy base notes with cold spices and sparkling citruses,” he said. “The ingredient composition was uniquely crafted to reflect a multinational culture with aspirations toward a Better World.”

The Amber Woody scent comes in an eye-catching 3.4-ounce bottle in the shape of a navy blue sphere. Built around “a sensual base of creamy musk,” Summer Mink is said to blend elements of sage and Italian citrus, punctuated by a “warm, spicy floral heart of jasmine sambac.” The fragrance is available now on the Better World Fragrance House website for $148 and is set to hit 1,400 Ulta Beauty locations across North America beginning May 12.

Drake also stars in a video teasing his Summer Mink scent, which finds him playing the role of an obsessed cologne scientist trying to develop the perfect formula. The clip shows the Canadian superstar and Kendrick Lamar nemesis padding around his mansion in sweats while carefully sniff-testing fragrances. “F–k. F–k, that’s good,” he says after a few sniffs. “That’s it. That’s it.”

Summer Mink follows Drake’s Carby Musk fragrance oil, which debuted in 2024. Check out our list of the best spring/summer colognes here, and watch the new fragrance’s trailer above.