The Best Colognes For Spring & Summer 2025

Awaken the senses with a fresh seasonal scent.

Finding the right fragrance for spring’s heady days and the long and winding road of summer is a bit like nailing down your menswear rotation: It’s about striking a tasteful balance while nodding to the climes of the season in refined yet versatile fashion. That might sound like a tall order in an age of “beast mode” colognes, but the best men’s fragrances for spring and summer welcome a renewed sense of debonair style with an alluring mix: There are options a bit more dark and bold, others more light and airy, each as wearable as the last. Unlock a new signature scent below.

Ranger Station Woodland Rose Fragrance

The idea of subverting expectations in terms of spring and summer scent — by using rich and woodsy blends alongside the delicate yet bold aroma of rose — has never been stronger than right now for Ranger Station. The tasteful-yet-edgy Nashville fragrance house gets the balance just right. $94

John Varvatos XX Indigo

Lend a rock n’roll edge to your next ensemble with a vibrant cologne that’s both multi-faceted and ideal for spring’s “in bloom” nature. While the legendary designer offers scents that are much more of a statement, this fresh-yet-woodsy offering strikes more of a middle ground (with luxury in mind all the while). $115

Fulton & Roark Ghost Trees

Launched earlier this year, the latest fragrance from noted perfumer Fulton & Roark (masters of the solid cologne game) delicately blends juniper and cypress with the allure of sea spray. It’s a striking, pleasing and balanced offering to lend variety to ensembles both casual and formal this spring and summer. $205

Juniper Ridge White Sage Solid Cologne

Keep the long-release nature of a solid cologne close at hand as you scour the market for the best spring and summer cologne: There are a number of appealing solid cologne options out there, including this crisp, clean and getaway-inspired white sage option from Juniper Ride (at an absurdly affordable price, no less). $17

Dr. Squatch Rainforest Mist Cologne

Dr. Squatch has more going for it than its buzzy partnership with Sydney Sweeney, although that certainly doesn’t hurt. Its energizing, light and vibrant Rainforest Mist scent joins an excellent lineup of beard and skincare products that, again, Ms. Sweeney surely might appreciate you wearing. $59

Todd Snyder x D.S. & Durga ‘Young Dunes’

Todd Snyder has a sharp eye for the finest in menswear, and as it turns out, a sharp sense of versatile scent. Naturally, D.S. & Durga proved natural partners for the first-ever Todd Snyder cologne, one still worthy of inclusion in your spring fragrance rotation after its 2023 release. $210

St. John’s Bay Vetiver Cologne

The timeless zip of vetiver makes it a reliable move in nearly any season, but it’s an especially apt way to welcome back spring and summer’s warmer climes in a fresh way. This option is billed by the Caribbean perfumer as “direct and dashing,” and we tend to agree. $60