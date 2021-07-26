Watch Teaser Trailer For Zack Snyder’s 'Army of the Dead' Prequel 'Army Of Thieves'

Zack Snyder isn't done with strange armies. His Army of the Dead was a big hit for Netflix so now he's coming back with a prequel, Army of Thieves, set before the events in the Dave Bautista Plus Zombie Tigers in Vegas action flick released on the streaming service in May.

Snyder's new flick isn't what you'd expect from a zombie movie prequel. There's no exploration of how the undead outbreak occurred, apparently, there's just good old-fashioned heist flick fun.

Here's the Netflix synopsis:

In this prequel to Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, small-town bank teller Dieter (Matthias Schweighöfer) gets drawn into the adventure of a lifetime when a mysterious woman recruits him to join a crew of Interpol’s most wanted criminals, attempting to heist a sequence of legendary, impossible-to-crack safes across Europe.

If you haven't seen Army of the Dead yet, maybe wait and watch it after this movie. Dieter (Schweighöfer) appears to have a principal role in Army of Thieves so events in Dead might ruin the fun, maybe. No spoilers, though.

Army of Thieves doesn't have an exact release date yet but is set to begin streaming in the fall of 2021.