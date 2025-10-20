Wet Leg’s Rhian Teasdale Does A Bloody Dance In ‘Mangetout’ Music Video

The snarky single off the British indie rockers’ acclaimed new album gets a festive October music video.

(Erika Goldring/WireImage via Getty Images)

Amid an international tour supporting their widely acclaimed sophomore studio album Moisturizer, Wet Leg has just dropped the music video for the endearingly snarky single, “Mangetout.” All focus is on lead singer Rhian Teasdale, who spends much of the runtime grooving to the attitude-laden track while donning her signature silver hot shorts and a hilariously oversized wig that completely hides her face.

The sweetly sung bridge is set to a sequence in which Teasdale ceremoniously removes the wig in the back of box truck covered in plastic sheeting. The vocalist then appears completely covered in blood—given that the song is seemingly an anti-love letter to a past partner, the visuals speak for themselves.

After its debut on NPR’s Tiny Desk concert series, “Mangetout” arrived as the fourth single from Moisturizer in mid-July. As the follow-up to Wet Leg’s self-titled debut record, which won a Grammy for the Best Alternative Music Album, Moisturizer received rave reviews from several critics, who collectively praised an expanded musicality that came with the addition of three band members to the founding duo of Tisdale and Hester Chambers.

“The U.K. duo’s second album is a near-reinvention, an unbridled and clear-eyed testament to their songwriting chops that hones their vision and separates them from the pack,” wrote Pitchfork. Clash opined, “While the band’s irreverent spirit and playful, impish vocal delivery remain central, there’s a noticeable expansion in thematic depth and musical texture.”

Check out the “Mangetout” music video below, along with Wet Leg’s upcoming tour dates.

Wet Leg 2025 – 2026 Tour Dates