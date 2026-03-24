‘Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber’ Tour: 2026 North American Dates Announced

Here’s how to score tickets Wu-Tang’s farewell tour with Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.

(Araya Doheny/Getty Images)

It’s not quite time yet to exit the Wu-Tang, as the New York hip-hop legends just announced 26 new North American dates to extend their farewell “Final Chamber Tour.” Joined by fellow veteran rap group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, the “C.R.E.A.M.” wordsmiths will play theaters and arenas in major metros nationwide, including Las Vegas, Atlanta, Toronto, and Atlantic City, among otherse.

Better yet, all nine surviving members of the original lineup will perform, including RZA, GZA, Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Inspectah Deck, U-God, Masta Killa, and Cappadonna, who was officially inducted into Wu-Tang in 2007 after the 2004 passing of Ol’ Dirty Bastard.

The Final Chamber Tour originally kicked off on June 6, 2025, with 27 North American concerts. During that initial outing, RZA, considered to be the group’s leader, told ABC7NY, “It’s hard to get us all together. So this is our chance to come back together and go around the country and around the world and see all our fans and say thank you for all the support. That’s our main intention here.”

Reviewing the Wu-Tang Clan’s performance at the Chase Center in San Francisco on June 24, Riff Magazine piled on the praise, writing, “The entirety of the Clan’s nearly two-hour performance was an extended meditation on energy. the group’s seemingly inexhaustible stamina suggests that its 33-year career is ending with more of a bang than a whimper.”

In March 2026, Wu-Tang kicked off The Final Chamber Tour’s international leg, spanning several European cities and a handful of shows in Australia, Dubai, and Japan that wrap up May 24. The Clan returns to America in August—check out the full list of dates below, and head to Live Nation’s website to sign up for the presale on March 24, before the general sale commences March 27.

WU-TANG FOREVER: THE FINAL CHAMBER TOUR DATES

With Special Guest Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

August 27: Darien Center, New York – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Darien Center, New York – Darien Lake Amphitheater August 28: Atlantic City, New Jersey – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena ^

Atlantic City, New Jersey – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena ^ August 29: Hartford, Connecticut – The Meadows Music Theatre

Hartford, Connecticut – The Meadows Music Theatre September 1: Shakopee, Minnesota – Mystic Lake Amphitheater ^

Shakopee, Minnesota – Mystic Lake Amphitheater ^ September 2: Kansas City, Missouri – Morton Amphitheater

Kansas City, Missouri – Morton Amphitheater September 4: Tinley Park, Illinois – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Tinley Park, Illinois – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre September 5: Cincinnati, Ohio – Riverbend Music Center

Cincinnati, Ohio – Riverbend Music Center September 6: Clarkston, Michigan – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Clarkston, Michigan – Pine Knob Music Theatre September 8: Toronto, Ontario – RBC Amphitheatre

Toronto, Ontario – RBC Amphitheatre September 9: Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio – Blossom Music Center

Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio – Blossom Music Center September 11: Holmdel, New Jersey – PNC Bank Arts Center

Holmdel, New Jersey – PNC Bank Arts Center September 12: Mansfield, Massachusetts – Xfinity Center

Mansfield, Massachusetts – Xfinity Center September 13: Wantagh, New York – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

Wantagh, New York – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater September 15: Bristow, Virginia – Jiffy Lube Live

Bristow, Virginia – Jiffy Lube Live September 16: Virginia Beach, Virginia – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach, Virginia – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach September 18: Charlotte, North Carolina – Truliant Amphitheater

Charlotte, North Carolina – Truliant Amphitheater September 19: Birmingham, Alabama – Coca-Cola Amphitheater

Birmingham, Alabama – Coca-Cola Amphitheater September 20: Atlanta, Georgia – Shaky Knees Festival – Piedmont Park *^

Atlanta, Georgia – Shaky Knees Festival – Piedmont Park *^ September 22: Orlando, Florida – Kia Center

Orlando, Florida – Kia Center September 23: West Palm Beach, Florida – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

West Palm Beach, Florida – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre September 24: Tampa, Florida – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tampa, Florida – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre September 26: Thackerville, Oklahoma – Winstar Casino ^

Thackerville, Oklahoma – Winstar Casino ^ September 28: Albuquerque, New Mexico – First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater

Albuquerque, New Mexico – First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater September 29: Salt Lake City, Utah – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Salt Lake City, Utah – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre October 1: Highland, California – Yaamava’ Theater

Highland, California – Yaamava’ Theater October 2: Sacramento, California – Aftershock Festival – Discovery Park *^

Sacramento, California – Aftershock Festival – Discovery Park *^ October 3: Las Vegas, Nevada – T-Mobile Arena ^

Las Vegas, Nevada – T-Mobile Arena ^ October 4: Phoenix, Arizona – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

* Festival appearance

^ Without Bone Thugs-N-Harmony