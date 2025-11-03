Supreme X Wu-Tang Clan Celebrate 30 Years Of ‘Enter The 36 Chambers’ With New Style Collab

The swarm returns with a fashionable drop that fuses NYC rap royals with a fresh streetwear capsule.

(Supreme)

A big fall continues apace for both Wu-Tang Clan and Supreme: The legendary NYC rap supergroup are adding to their arsenal with the drop of a new collection toasting to three decades of Enter the 36 Chambers (36 Chambers), while streetwear giants Supreme build on already-stellar autumn.

(Supreme)

Wu-Tang’s filtering of Eastern mysticism and gritty Staten Island origins lent themselves to what Supreme calls a “shadowy underworld” across the group’s now-legendary debut album. Accordingly, the collection is suitably eclectic and even features a Supreme x Wu-Tang Clan hockey jersey.

Announced with a social media campaign featuring Wu-Tang’s Ghostface Killah, the collection sees two icons of the past three decades in New York City teaming up for the first time. Supreme x Wu-Tang embraces a bit of everything that made Wu-Tang so foundational, from its game-changing fusion of prep and streetwear to its utterly one-of-a-kind, blistering music. As Supreme says, the group “pioneered a golden era of gritty New York rap, and made a seismic impact on the music and culture of the 1990s.”

It’s already been a momentous fall for the streetwear giants at Supreme: Its Fall/Winter 2025 Menswear Collection includes a blend of customary bold-logo hoodies and jackets, of-the-moment cargo pants and a run of illustrious fashion collaborations with the likes of Dickies.

(Supreme)

In typical Supreme fashion, you can even secure branded oddities like a Supreme golf cart, but the new Supreme x Wu-Tang Collection leans more streetwear cool than outrageous. And Wu-Tang’s Eastern influences shine through in the collection, which blends swirls of vivid graphic art with concert poster-esque, declarative lettering.

(Supreme)

The “36 Chambers of Death” features prominently throughout the offering, which fuses workwear and sturdy materials like GORE-TEX with a blend of both functional and fashionable outerwear offerings. A set of GORE-TEX pants and a camp cap lend autumnal form to the collection and Supreme x Wu-Tang even dropped a skateboard and a Meissen mug and tray.

If it seems like there hasn’t quite been an album like Enter the 36 Chambers in the years since, it’s because that sentiment is largely true, and Wu-Tang’s legacy also remains unmatched. And with an exclusive drop now up for grabs (for a limited time only) from Wu-Tang Clan and Supreme.