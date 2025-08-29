Supreme Unveils Fall/Winter 2025 Collection

A golf cart and branded bowling ball join new jackets, denim, logo tees, and clever nods to Wu-Tang Clan, Spongebob Squarepants, and “The Exorcist.”

(Supreme)

To wear Supreme is to show you’re in the know, and what’s arguably the world’s biggest streetwear brand manages to keep things impossibly fresh and eye-popping in its new Fall/Winter 2025 Collection.

(Supreme)

The New York City streetwear pioneer went big in utterly unexpected ways for its latest offering, leaning heavily on a blend of heritage sportswear and workwear, yet cut through with a distinct Supreme edge. And its lineup of “curios” remains endlessly fascinating: There’s a Supreme-branded golf cart and various desk toys, for those who take the Supreme lifestyle to the next level.

(Supreme)

Supreme is even debuting a branded bowling ball in its signature red, along with a miniature guitar featuring its own Supreme-branded case. A record player gets the white-and-red Supreme treatment, all the better to enjoy your favorite vinyl as you wear a new Supreme sweater or knitwear.

(Supreme)

For transitional weather starting right now, Supreme emblazons a green camo T-shirt with its signature logo, while the outerwear offering gets progressively heavier: A winter-white camo parka should wear well come winter, while a run of workwear and race-style jackets with the likes of Vanson and Schott delivers variety and a fashionable look into shoulder season.

(Supreme)

The Supreme Spring/Summer 2025 Collection went zany and playful, using bold retro racing logos and characters like Spongebob SquarePants (a piece that has to be seen to be believed). There were even pieces styled alongside tailoring, while companies like Umbro delivered vibrant takes on Supreme’s signature branding. For its Fall/Winter 2025 assortment, a slew of collaborations returns, including GORE-TEX jackets and all-over prints, one of which finds its way onto a flannel shirt and nods to The Exorcist. Meanwhile, a long-sleeve jersey drenched in an all-over bee graphic references the Wu-Tang Clan.

(Supreme)

The billion-dollar brand nods to its Big Apple roots with a run of logo caps, while the apparel collection includes a casually cool zip hooded sweater in a textured knit and Supreme’s bold shade of red. There’s also no shortage of interesting fabrication within the Supreme Fall/Winter 2025 Collection, from washed denim to sturdy canvas to classic corduroy, plus suede and richly distressed leathers.

(Supreme)

And while there isn’t quite any collaborative offering as buzzed-about as, say, the Supreme x Nike sneaker collaboration that finally debuted earlier this year, the collection assuredly offers something for every taste, be that more classically preppy or more inclined towards downtown cool. Covering each and every base seems to be the name of the game at Supreme these days, as a run of duffle bags arrives ahead of the fall travel season.

(Supreme)

Lovers of bold logos and eye-catching color combinations have much to love in the Fall/Winter 2025 Supreme Collection, which opts for vivid pairings mixed in with more traditional autumnal shades. Supreme drops tend to move the needle in the fashion world, and the mix of workwear and heritage sportswear in its latest collection should chart a reliable course forward ahead of New York Fashion Week. Find the new Supreme FW25 Collection online and in stores now.