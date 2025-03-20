Supreme & Nike Unveil Long-Awaited Air Force 1 Max Sneaker Collab

The streetwear brand joins forces with a footwear giant.

(Supreme)

There’s rarely a shortage of buzzed-about menswear to get excited about from Supreme, and the same can be said of the legendary lineup of Nike sneakers. When the two come together to do something groundbreaking, the results speak for themselves: For the first time, Nike and Supreme have put their heads together on a collaborative Air Force 1 Max.

(Supreme)

New York City-based Supreme, long one of the world’s coolest streetwear brands and a tastemaker in the fashion world, has partnered with Nike in the past on sneakers like the Air Force 1 Low, but never a fresh version of the iconic Air Force 1 Max.

(Supreme)

Hot on the heels of a vivid Supreme Spring/Summer 2025 Collection, a long-awaited new version of the legendary sneaker (one of Nike’s most popular) gets a decidedly revamped look. The low-top sneakers bridge the gap between form and function, taking advantage of Nike Air Max technology while offering exclusive branded touches in a way only Supreme can spin.

(Supreme)

Of note is the all-leather upper, which comes in vivid purple, bright yellow and a sleek all-black look offset by the instantly recognizable Nike ‘swoosh’ in white. Embroidered graphics grace the back heel, as does an all-caps “SUPREME” inset into a contrasting sole. The swoosh itself even gets a textured snakeskin embossed treatment on both sides, for good measure.

(Supreme)

The Air Max technology and foam midsole are visible through Nike’s trademark sole cut-out section, while a second, smaller ‘swoosh’ receives placement on the toe. Both Supreme and Nike receive placement on the co-branded tongue. In quietly announcing the collaboration, Supreme notes the four colorways and the design were “made exclusively for Supreme.”

(Supreme)

Unlike other high-fashion collaborations by Supreme, the new collaborative Air Force 1 Max sneakers will retail for a mere $170, a steal of a price all things considered (although the fresh set of kicks will likely go for much more on the secondary market). They can be copped online at Supreme and at Supreme retail stores as of today, so expect to see lines at the official launch. Happy sneaker hunting.