Air Jordan Unveils ‘Year of the Snake’ 2025 Sneaker Collection

Fresh kicks for a new year.

(Nike)

The calendar has scarcely flipped over to from the 2024 holiday season into 2025 and yet, sneakerheads should lock in and keep an eye on what Nike’s elves have been up to this past year. Right out of the gate, Nike is offering a look at its upcoming “Year of the Snake” Air Jordan collection, featuring a set of Jordan classics inspired by the Lunar New Year.

(Nike)

The offering runs the gamut from lifestyle sneakers to basketball kicks, including a fresh new take on the Air Jordan Tatum 3, worn by the Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum and shown above. Of course, those looking strictly for baseline-to-baseline performance should peep the Air Jordan XXXIX line from summer 2024.

And since retro Air Jordan sneakers of all shades remain covetable on the secondary luxury sneaker market, the new “Year of the Snake” offering relies heavily on iconic silhouettes, like the Air Jordan 1 Low OG (seen below).

(Nike)

The collection is poised to roll out sooner rather than later (Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG will drop on January 29th, for instance). The Air Jordan 5 and Air Jordan Retro 11 Low are also set to get a suitably snake-inspired update in the new collection, although Nike is opting for a more subtle color palate than other bold Year of the Snake fashion and gear releases).

(Nike)

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG might be among the more covetable releases of the highly affordable collection, featuring a color-changing back heel logo and a price tag expected to land at about $200. A snakeskin-textured Nike “swoosh” adorns the OG edition of the sneaker, while the classic Air Jordan 1 Low gets a minimal light grey “swoosh” treatment.

(Nike)

Meanwhile, the 3rd edition of Nike sneakers bearing the moniker of Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum are also poised to hit shelves, boasting a wavy outsole and toe-to-heel design as flashy a Tatum highlight reel. Hoopers will be pleased to know the shoe is a revamp of the versatile forward’s signature Tatum 3 shoe, which itself underwent extensive testing by the former Duke star.

(Nike)

The Air Jordan Legacy 312 Low adds a lifestyle-focused flair to the “Year of the Snake” collection, with a vivid pink heel beneath a powder blue Air Jordan logo. Like other agreeably priced sneakers in the fresh new collection, it appears this pair won’t cost an arm and a leg (expected MSRP is about $145). For an affordable footwear upgrade with a new year on the horizon, look to Nike’s “Year of the Snake” collection in the coming weeks and months for an immediately positive (and stylish) outlook.