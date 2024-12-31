Longines Unveils Conquest Heritage Watch For Year of the Snake

Featuring a caseback designed by Chinese artist Wu Jian’an.

The Year of the Snake deserves a watch befitting the charm and elegance of the snake itself, does it not? Luxury watchmaker Longines certainly thinks so, nodding to the Lunar New Year with a striking new Conquest Heritage special-edition timepiece.

The year of the snake also carries with it hopes for a bright future, one fittingly symbolized by the exclusive timepiece, one bearing a custom caseback designed by Chinese artist Wu Jian’an. Limited to an even more fitting 2,025 pieces, the dial’s fiery red design at once evokes passion and elegance.

In stunningly intricate fashion, the caseback itself reinterprets a story (“Stealing the Immortal Herb”) from the famous Chinese tale “The Legend of the White Snake,” nodding to East Asian heritage while also proudly displaying the “Conquest” moniker in script font.

Of the caseback, the nearly two-century old watchmaker said Jian’an’s reinterpretation “conveys wishes for harmony and prosperity, while also reflecting Longines’ commitment to blending tradition with innovation.” As for the watch itself and its functional yet refined specs, the watchmaker said the 40mm stainless steel timepiece nods to 1950s vintage styles while at the same time “incorporating traditional East Asian elements.”

The Conquest Heritage ticks along thanks to the Longines L888.5 caliber movement within, featuring a mechanical self-winding mechanism and a 72-hour power reserve. The Conquest collection at large dates back to 1954, “evoking a spirit of daring and creativity.”

A handsome textured black leather strap contrasts fashionably with the vivid red dial of this special-edition watch, a classically cool style that brings with it “a touch of sophistication and elegance” for the occasion at hand. For an agreeable $3,150, it seems there might be no better way to toast good fortune in the year ahead than with this stylish new watch.