Supreme And Dickies Just Teamed Up On The Perfect Fall Workwear Collection

Another hotly anticipated drop, this time pairing the iconic streetwear brand with rugged Dickies designs.

(Supreme)

Vaunted New York City streetwear brand Supreme certainly has been on a hot streak lately, one that only gets better (and more rugged) with the new Supreme x Dickies Fall Collection.

(Supreme)

Arriving hot on the heels of a lauded Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low drop, the collab sees the skate-meets-street musings of Supreme join forces with another certified cool kid brand in Fort Worth-based Dickies, another company now en vogue among skaters and streetwear aficionados. And while the rugged-yet-fashionable offering doesn’t boast anything quite as outlandish as the Supreme-branded golf cart from the brand’s Fall/Winter 2025 Collection, there’s a distinct edge to the collection, which leans heavily on iconic Dickies outewear silhouettes in mixed-media fabrication.

(Supreme)

Hard-wearing fabrics like Dickies’ iconic cotton-canvas meet luxe finishes like faux-fur collars, while the offering also includes expertly faded cordura cargo workwear pants. The curated offering includes a hooded flannel shirt and a thermal base layer in true Dickies fashion, and a faded Cordura six-panel cap is adorned with an oversized Dickies logo.

(Supreme)

A Cordura hooded work jacket also manages to fuse field-ready functionality with an air of downtown cool, with a denim fabrication that’s lived-in right out of the box (and yet made to be broken in further, from the half pipe to the dive bar). The Supreme x Dickies Fall Collection also offers a camo variation of its hooded work jacket, while subtle co-branded patches tend to appear on lower hand pockets in a subtle “in the know” sort of way.

(Supreme)

The collection is tied together seamlessly throughout by the same building blocks in terms of pattern and color: Camo, blue and black, along with a tan Cordura jacket, manage to deliver a “mix-and-match” feel that streetwear enthusiasts surely will appreciate. With the collection dropping on September 18th, one imagines certain selections (especially the hooded faux fur work jacket with a reversible design) will sell out quickly at Supreme’s hotly trafficked stores.

(Supreme)

The Dickies product line, with its 100-plus-year lineage of remarkable quality, offers the perfect blank slate for Supreme to add its own dash of streetwear edge. There’s even the addition of grunge-approved flannel shirts in classic red-and-black, while the collaboration’s tasteful use of branding makes each piece feel lived-in, rather than over-the-top.

(Supreme)

Supreme certainly remains a brand for those in the know, and Dickies can lay claim to much of the same fashion insider appeal. Look for the Supreme x Dickies Fall Collection online and in Supreme stores starting September 18th, followed by a September 20th drop in Asia: Shoulder season just got even cooler.