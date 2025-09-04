Supreme x Nike Are Teaming Up For New SB Dunk Low

Another collectible collaboration between the streetwear powerhouse and the global sportswear giant.

(Supreme)

Lovers of some of the coolest streetwear in the world will have their hands (and closets) full this fall, as Supreme just teased yet another fashionable sneaker collab with the one and only Nike, with the new kicks set to drop just in time for sartorial autumn flexing.

(Supreme)

Hot on the heels of this spring’s much-hyped Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Low sneaker offering, the duo are lacing up a fresh take on another iconic Nike silhouette, the SB Dunk Low. The sleek sneaks are done up as only Supreme can, with five sharp, visually appealing colorways dropping. As Hypebeast reports, two of those colorways will debut globally, and the remaining trio (which includes both all-black and all-white varieties) will drop in specific regions: Sneakerheads and Supreme enthusiasts would do well to keep their eyes peeled.

(Supreme)

Hits of leather, nubuck and suede dot the sneaker assortment, which includes the instantly recognizable Nike “swoosh” as well as a “94” decal, a nod to Supreme’s founding year as a burgeoning New York City streetwear institution. Zoom Air construction in the heel meets Nike’s traditional rubber outsole, while a midsole is done up in Supreme’s striking shade of red and features co-branded logos at the inner back heel.

(Supreme)

The Blue Dunk Low version, Hypebeast reports, will make its debut in North America, while a deep Purple Nubuck edition will remain exclusive to European and UK markets. Supreme branding rests on the base of the outsole, with Nike detailing adorning the back outer heel. And in much-buzzed-about fashion, each sneaker will drop on September 4th, with the exception of a September 6th Asian release, where the Green Suede offering serves as a market exclusive.

(Supreme)

Equally appealing is the classic “Nike” logo on the tongue of each set of sneakers, which will be available at Supreme’s often-packed brick-and-mortar locations as well as online (likely for a very limited time indeed). The tastemaking collab arrives just days after Supreme dropped its Fall/Winter 2025 Collection, which includes everything from bold logo hoodies and GORE-TEX outerwear to a Supreme-branded golf cart and a full assortment of stylish Supreme curios.

There’s no word yet on how much these premium versions of a timeless sneaker staple will fetch at retail (nor on the secondary market), but one imagines that, as with past Supreme collaborative drops, these kicks won’t be around for very long.