1800 Cristalino Añejo Tequila Comes in Luxe Cut Glass Prism Bottle

1800 Cristalino Añejo Tequila Comes in Luxe Cut Glass Prism Bottle
Tequila that twinkles.
1800 Tequila has unveiled a new añejo tequila that's uniquely finished in port wine barrels and comes in an eye-catching, cut glass bottle.
The crystal-clear sipping spirit is a complex tequila that's first aged for 16 months in both new American and French oak barrels.
It's then finished in port wine casks for six months, and altered via a special filtering process to become a smoother, colorless spirit with a noticeable roasted wood aroma and caramel, honey, vanilla and porto wood flavors.
But perhaps the most notable aspect of the new tequila is its light-catching bottle—a luxe-looking, 750ml cut glass prism beauty. 1800 Cristalino is available now in select markets for $65 a bottle.