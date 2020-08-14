1800 Cristalino Añejo Tequila Comes in Luxe Cut Glass Prism Bottle

1800 Tequila

1800 Tequila has unveiled a new añejo tequila that's uniquely finished in port wine barrels and comes in an eye-catching, cut glass bottle.

The crystal-clear sipping spirit is a complex tequila that's first aged for 16 months in both new American and French oak barrels.

It's then finished in port wine casks for six months, and altered via a special filtering process to become a smoother, colorless spirit with a noticeable roasted wood aroma and caramel, honey, vanilla and porto wood flavors.

1800 Tequila

But perhaps the most notable aspect of the new tequila is its light-catching bottle—a luxe-looking, 750ml cut glass prism beauty. 1800 Cristalino is available now in select markets for $65 a bottle.