5 Superb Additive-Free Tequilas To Celebrate Cinco de Mayo

(Left: Dizzy Donkey, Middle: Mijenta, Right: Tequila Ocho)

As we prep to celebrate another Cinco de Mayo, we gather some of our favorite new and established bottles of tequila to make the somewhat dubious holiday special. As lovers of true unadulterated tequila, all the expressions we’ve selected below are verified 100 percent additive free—which, as agave aficionados are becoming more aware of, might not be true of all tequilas, even brands that promise to be so on the label. We’ve covered this controversy extensively, but long story short: All the tequilas collected below are guaranteed free of artificial mellowing agents like caramel coloring, oak extract, glycerin and added sugars or flavoring syrup. And to make things even more helpful, we’re offering one option at every price—so no matter your budget, there’s an exceptional tequila waiting for you. Viva México!

El Tequileño Blanco

(Dizzy Donkey Tequila)

One of only two non-new expressions in this list, simply because it’s tough to find a quality tequila under $30 these days—especially one not made with a diffuser. So El Tequileño’s Blanco is a true rarity where value meets quality. Since its launch in 1959 by Don Jorge Salles Cuervo, heir to the most famous family in tequila, the dedication to excellence was always at the forefront—referenced by the mere name of Don Jorge’s tequila, which is branded after his birthplace in Jalisco. A note to the legacy of El Tequileño Blanco is that only two years after launching, it was hand-picked by legendary bar La Capilla as the prime ingredient in their Batanga cocktail. Never mind the margarita, this blanco/cola/lime concoction is the real preferred adult refreshment of Jalisco. An absolute steal at its price point, El Tequileño Blanco is the tequila you should seek out when on a tight budget. $25

Dizzy Donkey Blanco

(Dizzy Donkey Tequila)

Dizzy Donkey was born from the wild mind of Javier “El Impostor” Rodriguez—a chef, hospitality legend, and artist from Guadalajara. Inspired by his circle of friends—a collective of Mexico’s finest distillers, artists, and creative visionaries—his new Dizzy Donkey project celebrates both tradition and cheeky rebellion. After spending the past two decades scouring Jalisco and Oaxaca for the best agave distillates available—and befriending many of the best distilleries and palenques in Mexico—Rodriguez finally decided to make his own. Raised among jimadores and master distillers, as well as the chef behind one of Guadalajara’s best seafood restaurants, La Panga del Impostor, he understands what matters in the world of agaves: real ingredients, true craftsmanship and zero compromise. So, he and a group of his longtime friends at the Authentica Distillery (NOM number 1124) got to work. The result? A blanco that’s eminently smooth and surprisingly versatile. Sometimes blancos can be a little rough around the edges; not Dizzy: sip it neat, or pour it over rocks for a robustly flavorful copita.

Crafted in small batches in a copper still with 100 percent blue Weber agave, with zero additives, artificial flavors, coloring, sweeteners or nonsense. Just slow-roasted agave, clean fermentation, roller mill extraction and meticulous distillation—tequila the way it was meant to be made. And thanks to its purity, Rodriguez swears it’s hangover-free. We’ve had our fair share and can testify so far so good on that front. The first sip is soft and silky, opening with delicate notes of roasted agave, citrus, and white pepper. As it continues to develop, subtle layers of minerality and herbal freshness come through—a nod to the rich Jalisco terroir. It’s complex without being fussy, and endlessly approachable, even for the tequila-shy. Dizzy Donkey is one of the best blancos we’ve tried—and it’s a great value under $50. $39

Mijenta Symphony Series No. 2 Reposado Tequila

(Mijenta Tequila)

The essence of Mijenta’s Symphony Series is to explore the terroir of the Jalisco highlands filtered through the forests of America’s heartland. Highly conceptual, sure, but what does it mean? Well they start with hearty blue agave strictly from Los Altos area of Jalisco, then utilize the prowess of their Maestra Tequilera Ana María Romero to distill the piñas. Lastly they employ very unique barrels, unseen anywhere else in spirits, for the aging. Their “Symphony Series” refers to custom barrels crafted from oak staves sourced from four different forests in the Midwest. The acclaimed Maestra Tequilera has reportedly identified over 600 different scents in tequila, and explains how each of the four woods imparts a different nuance on the tequila: Minnesota (fruity), Missouri (maple and caramel), Pennsylvania (spicy), and Virginia (nutty).

To enhance these nuances, their cooperage’s proprietary method involves toasting the staves over a low burning chaufferette while continually spraying the wood down with water. This unique toasting method opens the wood’s pores to permit a deeper penetration into the stave, releasing each wood’s unique fruit flavors, balance and aromas. While all this seems highfalutin, the process results in a surprisingly silky repo, one whose aromas of cooked agave, vanilla and herbs are matched by rich flavors of caramel, banana, chocolate and even cardamom and clove. As a final considerate touch of Mijenta’s commitment to sustainability, the bottle is made from recycled glass, the cap derived from sugarcane fiber, and the packaging composed entirely of FSC-certified cardboard. $85

Tequila Ocho Añejo Barrel Select Old Fitzgerald

(Tequila Ocho)

It’s little secret we’re huge fans of Carlos Camarena and the late Tomas Estes’ Tequila Ocho, making their first Extra Añejo a Maxim Spirit Of The Week, as well as highlighting their superb Puntas expression. When founded in 2008 by the third-generation Master Distiller and renowned restaurateur and tequila ambassador, Ocho’s plan was to microscope focus on terroir by using only a single agave field per distillation, and then clearly label that specific field and vintage on the bottle. This “single-estate” process was envisioned so #agaveheads could buy five different blancos from the same year, and taste the particular influence of each field. The response has been phenomenal. For their latest limited edition offering, Camarena and his team poured their tequila into barrels that previously held Old Fitzgerald 10-Year-Old Bourbon—meaning the oak was soaked for a decade in one of the best bourbons in the world. Aged for a full twelve months in these sacred barrels, the Añejo absorbed the bourbon oak’s toffee, orange peel, and toasted oak flavors, along with aromas of maple syrup and cacao. While bottled at a high-proof 48 percent ABV (96-proof), the yearlong slumber in bourbon oak significantly polished any of the tequila’s edges. With only 3,200 cases of Tequila Ocho Añejo Barrel Select Old Fitzgerald coming to America, it may be a bit tough to find, but worth its SRP. $110

Don Fulano Imperial Extra Añejo

(Don Fulano Tequila)

There are no shortages of super luxe tequilas at this price—but often this exploding category can suffer from marketing overhype, shallow celebrity backings and fancy packaging over the actual juice. Not Don Fulano’s take on an extra añejo. As the first brand to release a high-proof tequila in the US market way back in 2002 with their Fuerto expression, Don Fulano is a label that takes its craftsmanship and dedication to agave authenticity very seriously. Unsurprising, as their Maestro Tequilero/agavero Enrique Fonseca’s family boasts five generations farming agave. So of course one should expect their halo offering, Imperial, to be among the best extra añejos anywhere. Starting with that same blanco found in the Fuerte bottle, Don Fulano age their juice for an astounding 5-12 years in a combination of French Limousin oak and Oloroso sherry casks, blending them expertly to achieve the smoothness, complexity and stone fruitiness they believe in. Seeing as most XA options age only three years, Don Fulano’s patience in maturing for as long as four times that amount is remarkable—and well rewarded. Imperial is one of the silkiest tequilas we’ve yet sampled, its dark chocolate, toasted tobacco and leather flavors offset with layers black cherry jam, sweet smoked clove and slow roasted agave honey. $205

