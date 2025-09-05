America’s ‘Best New Cocktail Bar’ Is Serving A Luxe Limited-Edition Wagyu Burger

The Sip & Guzzle Tavern Burger features a Wagyu cheeseburger topped with Binchotan-smoked cabbage slaw and shishito relish on a sesame potato bun toasted in dry-aged beef tallow.

(Sip & Guzzle)

Acclaimed New York City watering hole Sip & Guzzle—which won Best New U.S. Cocktail Bar at the 2025 Spirited Awards and nabbed No. 5 on North America’s 50 Best Bars list—is now serving a limited-edition Wagyu cheeseburger that customers can wash down with the establishment’s inventive craft cocktails. Shingo Gokan and Steve Schneider’s bi-level, Japanese-style drinks emporium in the West Village is taking a cue from nearby eateries Raoul’s and Lord’s—which both offer about a dozen special edition burgers per day—by serving up twelve of their own Sip & Guzzle Tavern Burgers every night.

The special edition sandwich is described as “infusing Japanese izakaya flair with Michelin-starred precision” and is comprised of a 6-ounce A5 Miyazaki Wagyu beef patty topped with Binchotan-smoked cabbage slaw, house-fermented shishito relish, and a Parmesan “Kraft single” on a Breads Bakery sesame potato bun toasted in dry-aged beef tallow. Created by Executive Chef Mike Bagale (formerly of three-Michelin-starred Alinea) and Chef de Cuisine Isaac Leidenfrost (formerly of two-Michelin-starred Aska), only 12 of these buttery beauties are available each night.

“This burger leans hard into excess,” Bagale tells Maxim. “Wagyu, tallow, Parm—greasy American opulence—then the binchotan slaw drags it through smokey Japanese white oak until it detonates in pure, satiating uniqueness.”

