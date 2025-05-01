’50 Best Bars In North America’ Reveals 2025 List

We’ll drink to that.

(Handshake Speakeasy/The 50 Best Bars in North America)

Handshake Speakeasy, the popular cocktail haven nestled in the heart of Mexico City, has once again nabbed the coveted title of North America’s best bar. For the second year in a row, the sleek, subterranean hotspot clinched the top spot on The 50 Best Bars in North America rankings, which were revealed at a glitzy ceremony in Vancouver.

First opening its doors in 2023, Handshake Speakeasy has quickly become a fixture in the international cocktail scene. Its blend of innovation, atmosphere, and expertly crafted drinks helped it maintain its impressive hold as the continent’s finest watering hole—at least according to this annual bar ranking that’s closely watched by hospitality insiders. The coveted win comes as part of the prestigious 50 Best Bars ranking determined by the votes of hundreds of global industry experts.

Right behind Handshake is New York’s Superbueno, which retained its position at No. 2 for the second consecutive year. Located in the East Village, Superbueno also earned the title of Best Bar in the U.S., a distinction it has held since last year. The bar’s vibrant atmosphere and signature cocktails continue to set the standard for cocktail culture in the Big Apple. Rounding out the top three is Tlecān, another standout from Mexico City. The bar soared up the rankings, moving up seven places from No. 10 in 2024 to land at No. 3 this year. Known for its focus on native Mexican ingredients and unique drink offerings, Tlecān’s rise marks the growing influence of Mexico’s thriving cocktail scene on the global stage.

In fourth place is New Orleans’ Jewel of the South, which jumped two spots from No. 6 last year. The bar, which has become a top-shelf destination for both locals and tourists, is celebrated for its inventive takes on Southern classics and its stunning decor. The fifth position is claimed by Sip & Guzzle, a New York bar that makes its debut on the list at No. 5. This marks a significant achievement for the buzzy watering hole, which has quickly garnered a reputation for its innovative cocktails and laid-back atmosphere.

The 2025 rankings reveal that the U.S. continues to dominate the North American cocktail scene, with 26 of the 50 bars hailing from the country. However, the list also highlights a strong showing from Mexico, which boasts 14 entries. The Canadian cocktail scene is represented by eight bars, while two bars from the Caribbean also made the cut.

Notable among the U.S. entries is Overstory, which, despite falling three spots to No. 6, remains a key player in the rankings. Another New York hot spot, Double Chicken Please, dropped significantly from No. 7 in 2024 to No. 19 this year. Dante, a perennial favorite, also saw a dramatic decline, slipping from No. 20 in 2024 to No. 46. However, it wasn’t all bad news for New York’s bar scene. The city’s new entry, Clemente Bar, debuted on the list at No. 11. The bar, which sits above the renowned Eleven Madison Park, benefits from the culinary genius of Daniel Humm, a long-time favorite of the 50 Best organization.

Canada’s top entry this year is Bar Pompette, located in Toronto. The bar made a remarkable leap, moving from No. 29 in 2024 to No. 7 in 2025. The establishment’s emphasis on French-inspired cocktails and locally sourced ingredients has earned it a growing fanbase both at home and abroad. The Caribbean’s most acclaimed cocktail bar, Library by the Sea in Grand Cayman, ranked No. 30 overall, cementing its place as the region’s premier drinks destination. Have a toast to the full list below.

The 50 Best Bars in North America Full List