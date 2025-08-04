Armand de Brignac Marks A Decade Of Pinor Noir Champagnes With Collectible Blanc de Noirs Bottle

Jay-Z’s bubbly brand just popped the cork on the limited-edition Blanc de Noirs Assemblage No. 5.

Ten years after its ballyhooed entry into the world of luxury Champagne with its first Blanc de Noirs cuvée, Armand de Brignac has unveiled its fifth iteration: the Blanc de Noirs Assemblage No. 5. This limited-edition bottle, crafted entirely from Pinot Noir grapes, represents a culmination of a decade-long vision to bolster the brand’s Champagne legacy.

The new cuvée is composed of wines from the 2014, 2015, and 2016 vintages, aged for seven years on the lees. Grapes were predominantly sourced from revered Premier and Grand Cru villages such as Chigny-les-Roses, Verzenay, and Verzy, with a small proportion from the Aube region’s Ville-sur-Arce contributing to its richness and distinct red fruit aromas. Only 8,165 bottles of Assemblage No. 5 exist globally, each individually numbered and marked with an August 21, 2024 disgorgement date, emphasizing its rarity for collectors.

Shawn Carter, better known as the hip-hop legend and entrepreneur Jay-Z, is the founder of Armand de Brignac and co-owner of the bubbly brand along with Moët Hennessy, the wine and spirits division of LVMH. In a statement heralding the bottle launch, Carter declared, “Assemblage No. 5 is the result of years of patience, precision, and purpose. It’s bold, it’s rare, and it reflects the legacy we’ve been building bottle by bottle.”

Jasmin Allen, CEO of Armand de Brignac, described the release as “not simply another cuvée, it’s a celebration of legacy and a leap forward.” She added, “It honors a decade of craftsmanship while pushing the boundaries of what modern Champagne can be.”

To celebrate this milestone, Armand de Brignac collaborated with a three-Michelin-starred chef based in Champagne, France. Each 750ml bottle comes in Armand de Brignac’s signature lacquered wood gift box. The Champagne has an alcohol by volume (ABV) of 12.5% and is recommended to be served at 47–48°F after cellaring at 53–54°F to fully reveal its intricate profile.

Tasting notes for Assemblage No. 5 describe an aromatic profile of “dried fruits, roasted almonds, and toasted nuts,” complemented by black fruits like plum, fig, and black currant. Hints of “exotic mango, papaya, and kiwi” add depth, while notes of salinity and iodine provide clarity. With time, “layers of pastry cream, honey, orange blossom, and toasted coffee” are said to emerge, as well as “candied black fruits, pink grapefruit zest, bergamot, and a warmth from Italian Amaretti biscuit.”

Following its Japanese debut, Assemblage No. 5 is slated for release in select international markets, with U.S. availability anticipated in early 2026.