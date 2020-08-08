Bacardi Launches Spiced Rum, Shares Simple Cocktail Recipes

Bacardi

Your summer just got a whole lot more refreshing--and maybe a little spicier and bolder, too. That’s because Bacardi just launched a revamped version of its spiced rum: Gone is the much-loved Oakheart, and in its place is Bacardi Spiced, which the brand describes as an “aged rum blended with natural flavors and spices for a bold, yet smooth taste,” plus a new look.

The rebooted spiced rum gets its unique character and just a touch of smokiness via aging in American Oak barrels, a distinctive process that livens things up when you go to make a classic cocktail. In fact, Bacardi Spiced is uniquely suited for a simple cocktail in any season--think “Rum, 2, 3” as the company so aptly points out (more on the recipes in a moment).

Still with us? That means you’re starting with one part Bacardi Spiced, then adding two parts of a classic mixer, then topping it off with a garnish. Simple and easy for summer, fall and any time you want a bold-yet-simple, subtle and delicious rum cocktail. You can snag Bacardi Spiced for $12.99 via sites like Drizly, just in case you're looking for an affordable new addition to your bar cart.

So, you’ve got that taken care of. How to mix it up? Read on, then pour up.

Spiced Rum and Coke

Fill a highball glass with cubed ice.

Pour in 2 parts Bacardi Spiced Rum, followed 4 parts chilled cola.

Give it all a gentle stir.

Garnish with a lime wedge.

Spiced Rum and Ginger Ale

