Aston Martin + Bowmore Team For Top-Shelf Scotch Whisky

Each bottle of Black Bowmore DB5 1964 is fitted within a genuine Aston Martin DB5 piston.

Bowmore Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky is honoring an all-time classic Aston Martin with its latest top-shelf release: Black Bowmore DB5 1964.

The year is of particular significance to both British heritage brands. A superspy-spec version of the 1964 Aston Martin DB5 was vehicle piloted by James Bond in Goldfinger. Thanks in-part to this 007 connection, the 4.0-liter, inline six-powered coupe would go on to become widely regarded as one Aston's most famous models of all time, as well as an instantly recognizable movie car.

For Bowmore, 1964 also marked the beginning of a pivotal period, as the arrival t

ew boiler saw the distillery transition from coal- to steam-heated stills. The first liquid from this new boiler go on to produced the exceptionally rare Black Bowmore 1964.

Only six bottlings of the single-malt have been released since the first in 1993. This particular 49.6-percent ABV expression, aged 31 years, was finished in a Williams & Humbert Walnut Brown Oloroso Sherry Butt cask.

Here are the official tasting notes:

Nose: Layers of ripe exotic fruits and creme caramel. As time moves on soft tobacco smoke, aromatic orange peel and rich black cherry come to the fore

Palate: Intense flavours of mango, passion fruit and acacia honey interwoven with a powerful combination of coffee and tobacco smoke

Finish: A wonderfully long and decadent finish with tropical fruits and spice, defining over 240 years of craftsmanship

The bottle itself is as unique as the obsidian black-colored spirit inside, having been crafted at a Scottish glass studio and fitted inside of a genuine DB5 piston. It's presented in a hand-made calfskin presentation box featuring solid brass and nickel hardware.

Priced at a truly eye-watering $65,600, only 25 bottles of Black Bowmore DB5 1964 will be distributed this fall.