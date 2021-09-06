Bollinger Toasts 'No Time to Die' With Limited Edition Champagne

Bollinger

Bollinger Champagne is second only to the shaken martini in the bank of James Bond's preferred beverages, having been featured in 15 of the British superspy's silver screen outings. No Time to Die will make No. 16, so the historied French bubbly producer is rolling out a 007 Edition of its Special Cuvee.

The bottle comes presented in a box featuring Daniel Crag's Bond posed alongside his Aston Martin DB5—arguably the most iconic of the franchise's rides. Like this Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition, the release is marked by a couple of badges, including "Bollinger 007" on the gold neck collar and a "007" seal in place of the champagne house's blazon.

Accompanying campaign imagery lensed by celebrated Bond photographer Greg Williams sees the bottle and box staged on the Aston's bumper and inside between the shifter and right hand-drive steering wheel.

The liquid inside maintains Bollinger's Special Cuvee formula featuring a blend of Pinot, Chardonnay and Meunier that's aged in magnums for 5 to 15 years.

Priced from $79, Bollinger Special Cuvee 007 Limited Edition is available globally wherever the brand is sold.