The Top 10 Cigars to Smoke Right Now

These supremely good stogies are highly recommended by the experts at Cigar Aficionado.

Cigar Aficionado

Cigar Aficionado has finally unveiled its coveted list of the Top 25 Cigars of 2020. After blind-tasting that and rated nearly 700 smokes, the stogie bible's editors awarded top honors to a selection from the Dominican Republic produced by one of the industry’s most talented cigarmakers, Ernesto Perez-Carrillo.

If you're looking for a truly supreme stogie, read on to learn about the 10 best cigars of the year, as chosen by Cigar Aficionado's experts:

E.P. Carrillo Pledge Prequel

98 points - $10.75

The leader of the list is a masterpiece from top cigarmaker, Ernesto Perez-Carrillo, who has developed many award-winning cigars over his 50-year career. A brilliantly rich and structured smoke, the Pledge Prequel delivers bold and zesty puffs of spicy oak, licorice, black cherry and black pepper.

Fuente Fuente OpusX Double Robusto

97 points - $17.05

Even after 25 years, this phenomenal brand remains a favorite amongst cigar lovers. As one of the first Dominican “puros” launched on the market, the OpusX boasts a unique Dominican leaf wrapper and full-bodied notes of caramel, cherry cordial and rum barrel.

Padrón 1964 Anniversary Series Hermoso

97 points - $13.20

The Hermoso is the ultimate example of a bold, luxurious cigar. This compact Nicaraguan smoke has rich flavors of fudge, ganache, chocolate truffle and espresso to create an intense and premium experience.

La Mission L’Atelier 1959

96 points - $8.50

From L’Atelier’s less traditional line, the 1959 offers a playful back-and-forth while smoking the entire cigar. Each note of sweetness or nuttiness is followed by a contrasting taste of salt or spice.

Punch Short de Punch

95 points - $33.04 (£22.70)

The first robusto in Cuban Punch’s portfolio certainly does not disappoint. This rare brand executed one of their best cigars with the Short de Punch, which offers nostalgic flavors of oatmeal cookies, graham cracker, pecan and nutmeg in every puff.

Joya de Nicaragua Número Uno L’Ambassadeur

95 points - $15.00

For those in search of a lighter option, this is your cigar. Nicaragua’s oldest producer has defied the country’s reputation for robustness and blended a creamy, toasty cigar with hints of vanilla, almond and cinnamon.

Alec & Bradley Gatekeeper Robusto

95 points - $10.50

This impressive smoke is a collaboration between rookie cigarmaking duo, Alec and Bradley Rubin, and industry veteran, Ernesto Perez-Carrillo. The Gatekeeper maintains a synergy between spicy and sweet—with notes of black and red pepper, caramel, nougat and leather.

Oliva Serie V Melanio Churchill

95 points - $14.50

A Nicaraguan brand that traces its tobacco roots back to the 1800s, Oliva Cigar Co. is no stranger to the Top 25. The Serie V Melanio Churchill is a high caliber cigar that delivers a delicious balance of chocolate and almond.

Rocky Patel Number 6 Corona

95 points - $9.35

The Number 6 Corona is an ode to the excellence of Honduran tobacco, resulting in a flavor profile with layers of cocoa, vanilla, orange peel and black pepper, followed by a spicy finish.

Henry Clay War Hawk Corona

95 points - $7.00

Don’t be fooled by the light outer wrapper—this cigar has a serious kick. The War Hawk is light yet strong, with notes of citrus, spice and nutmeg.

For even more smokin' details, check out the full list of Cigar Aficionado’s Top 25 Cigars of 2020 here.