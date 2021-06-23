Coors Unveils Orange Cream Pop Hard Seltzer Ice Cream That's Infused with Booze

Make room in your freezer for more boozy hard seltzer-infused ice cream.
Author:
Publish date:
Coors x Tipsy Scoop Orange Cream Pop Ice Cream Promo 1

Coors Hard Seltzer is taking a page out of Truly's playbook by launching a new alcohol-infused ice cream. 

Coors x Tipsy Scoop Orange Cream Pop Ice Cream (2)

Coors enlisted the spiked ice cream specialists at Tipsy Scoop to create the Coors Seltzer Orange Cream Pop Ice Cream. Clocking in at 5 percent ABV, the party-hearty frozen dessert is available online nationwide as well as at Tipsy Scoop "barlours" in NYC and Long Island. 

Coors x Tipsy Scoop Orange Cream Pop Ice Cream (4)

“Inspired by the nostalgic orange cream pop we typically see as a frozen treat, Coors Seltzer Orange Cream Pop Ice Cream by Tipsy Scoop is an upgraded summer treat for the ultimate refreshment,” said Matt Lafferty, Marketing Manager of Coors Seltzer at Molson Coors. 

The ice cream collaboration promotes Coors Seltzer's limited-edition Orange Cream Pop flavor, which is currently available in 12-packs of 12-ounce slim cans. 

Coors x Tipsy Scoop Orange Cream Pop Ice Cream (5)

And if the intrigue in a sweet seasonal flavor wasn't enough to pique interest, Coors will also restore 500 gallons of clean water to America's rivers with each 12-pack purchase through its partnership with national freshwater restoration campaign Change the Course

Coors x Tipsy Scoop Orange Cream Pop Ice Cream (1)

Coors Seltzer Orange Cream Pop by Tipsy Scoop is available on TipsyScoop.com and Tipsy Scoop barlours starting at $12.25 per pint or $49 for a 4-pint pack, but buyers can use the "CoorsSeltzer" promo code to take 15 percent off at checkout. 

A 12-pack of Coors Seltzer Orange Cream Pop is priced at $18.48 on Drizly.  

No image description

Last Shelby Cobra Promo
Rides

'Last Shelby Cobra' Designed by Carroll Shelby Is Headed to Auction

Stadium security stop a pitch invader during the UEFA EURO 2020 Group B football match between Finland and Belgium at Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg, Russia
Sports

Scantily-Clad Fan in Cryptocurrency Swimsuit Interrupts Euro 2020 Soccer Game

Chanel West Coast
Entertainment

Chanel West Coast Is Ready to Conquer the Pop Charts

Coors x Tipsy Scoop Orange Cream Pop Ice Cream Promo 1
Food & Drink

Coors Unveils Orange Cream Pop Hard Seltzer Ice Cream That's Infused with Booze

Hamilton Field Mechanical Bronze Promo
Style

Hamilton Upgrades Khaki Field Mechanical Watch With Bronze Case

SUICIDE-SQUAD-COLLAGE
Entertainment

Watch New 'The Suicide Squad' Trailer Featuring Giant Starfish-like Alien

Kendall Jenner Promo
Entertainment

Kendall Jenner Slams 'Kardashian Curse', Says NBA Players 'Need to Take That Responsibility'

Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet Promo
Entertainment

Michael Keaton's Bruce Wayne Set To Drive This Mercedes-Maybach 6 Concept in 'The Flash'

001se14892r3
Entertainment

Action-Packed 'Snake Eyes' Trailer Explores Origins of Mysterious G.I. Joe Character

The Stem Cell Chronicles by BioXcellerator

BioXcellerator Stem Cell Chronicles Mavella Stewart
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How SCT Helped This Mom's Amazing Recovery From a Horrific Car Crash

promo
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How Heidi Liddell Overcame Chronic Pain With SCT

BioXcellerator
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Lawyer and Jiu-Jitsu Practitioner Marc Hines on How SCT Changed His Life

BioXcellerator Stem Cell Chronicles Dustin Bunch Promo
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Firefighter Dustin Bunch on How He Beat Paralysis With SCT

dr. beau hightower BioXcellerator promo image
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Dr. Beau Hightower On Incredible Health Benefits of SCT