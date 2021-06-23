Coors Unveils Orange Cream Pop Hard Seltzer Ice Cream That's Infused with Booze

Make room in your freezer for more boozy hard seltzer-infused ice cream.

Molson Coors Beverage Company

Coors Hard Seltzer is taking a page out of Truly's playbook by launching a new alcohol-infused ice cream.

Molson Coors Beverage Company

Coors enlisted the spiked ice cream specialists at Tipsy Scoop to create the Coors Seltzer Orange Cream Pop Ice Cream. Clocking in at 5 percent ABV, the party-hearty frozen dessert is available online nationwide as well as at Tipsy Scoop "barlours" in NYC and Long Island.

Molson Coors Beverage Company

“Inspired by the nostalgic orange cream pop we typically see as a frozen treat, Coors Seltzer Orange Cream Pop Ice Cream by Tipsy Scoop is an upgraded summer treat for the ultimate refreshment,” said Matt Lafferty, Marketing Manager of Coors Seltzer at Molson Coors.

The ice cream collaboration promotes Coors Seltzer's limited-edition Orange Cream Pop flavor, which is currently available in 12-packs of 12-ounce slim cans.

Molson Coors Beverage Company

And if the intrigue in a sweet seasonal flavor wasn't enough to pique interest, Coors will also restore 500 gallons of clean water to America's rivers with each 12-pack purchase through its partnership with national freshwater restoration campaign Change the Course.

Molson Coors Beverage Company

Coors Seltzer Orange Cream Pop by Tipsy Scoop is available on TipsyScoop.com and Tipsy Scoop barlours starting at $12.25 per pint or $49 for a 4-pint pack, but buyers can use the "CoorsSeltzer" promo code to take 15 percent off at checkout.

A 12-pack of Coors Seltzer Orange Cream Pop is priced at $18.48 on Drizly.