Dom Pérignon Enlists Zoë Kravitz, Iggy Pop, Tilda Swinton, Takashi Murakami & More For Champagne Campaign

Dom Pérignon will also debut a collection of limited-edition design pieces created in collaboration with the featured artists.

(Dom Pérignon)

Dom Pérignon just unveiled a new chapter in the bubbly brand’s storied journey, inviting seven globally recognized artists and creators to shape its future through a multidisciplinary program celebrating the essence of creation. The splashy campaign marks a significant evolution for the fabled Champagne house founded on the vision of Benedictine monk Dom Pierre Pérignon, who in 1668 set out to make “the best wine in the world.” Nearly four centuries later, that fizzy ambition continues to inspire a convergence of art, culture, and luxury winemaking.

(Dom Pérignon)

Dom Pérignon kicked off the starry campaign with actor/director Zoë Kravitz, punk icon Iggy Pop, actress Tilda Swinton, chef Clare Smyth, Japanese artist Takashi Murakami, musician Anderson Paak and choreographer Alexander Ekman. Each creator will infuse their unique perspective into a project that Dom Pérignon describes as a “spiral” of creation—transcending time and space. For Kravitz, the bubbly endorsement is apparently a family affair: Her famous father Lenny Kravitz previously worked with the Champagne house in 2020 by helping design three special edition bottles.

(Dom Pérignon)

“This is more than a collaboration,” said Vincent Chaperon, Dom Pérignon’s Chef de Cave, in a release announcing the project. “It’s a dialogue between our wine and the creative spirit of our time.” The artsy initiative includes a series of portraits and short films directed by Camille Summers-Valli and photographed by Collier Schorr, known for her emotionally resonant imagery. These Dom-funded works aim to uncover the creative processes of each campaign figure through candid moments and intimate interviews conducted by media entrepreneur and Dazed Media CEO Jefferson Hack.

The portraits, rendered in stark black-and-white and vibrant color, explore how each artist engages with Dom Pérignon as both muse and medium. From Kravitz’s reflections on artistic intention to Iggy Pop’s view that “creation is a release,” the campaign emphasizes emotional resonance as central to the Maison’s philosophy. “Creation is never over, is never done,” adds Anderson Paak in one of the films, encapsulating the high-minded ethos of the program.

(Dom Pérignon)

A public artistic showcase opens in London on May 16, offering visitors a sensory journey through Dom Pérignon’s past, present, and future. Designed as a spiral pathway, the exhibition will trace the brand’s cultural connections—from Marilyn Monroe’s famed request for a 1953 vintage to Andy Warhol’s plan to toast the millennium with 2,000 bottles.

(Dom Pérignon)

The present exhibit will spotlight the new artistic collaborations, while the future section introduces “Pré-Assemblages 2024,” a conceptual expression of the Maison’s evolving creative and oenological direction. Later in 2025, Dom Pérignon will debut a collection of limited-edition design pieces created in collaboration with one of the featured artists. In 2026, the journey continues with a live performance and the release of four landmark vintages: Plénitude 2 of the 2008 vintage, the final 2017 vintage under former cellar master Richard Geoffroy, a 2018 debut under Chaperon’s leadership, and the 2010 Rosé—a culmination of a decade-long exploration in Pinot Noir.