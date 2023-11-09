El Tequileño Drops Ultra-Premium Extra Añejo Tequila Aged In Jack Daniel’s Barrels

Presented in a custom crystal decanter, the finest El Tequileño bottle yet retails for a decidedly stiff $800.

El Tequileño tequila just unveiled its most exclusive expression to date – El Tequileño Extra Añejo.

Featuring a refined tequila blend that was aged for three to four years in ex-Jack Daniel’s American Oak and new French Oak barrels, the ultra-premium spirit comes encased in a custom-made crystal Bastiaan Decanter made by premium glassmaker Pavisa Group, and retails for a decidedly stiff $800 per bottle.

El Tequileño was launched in 1959 by Don Jorge Salles Cuervo, and the brand has since produced a range of award-winning tequilas. Using 100-percent Blue Agave harvested from the famed growing region of Los Altos de Jalisco and mineral rich water from El Volcan de Tequila, Don Jorge Salles was renowned for his craft blancos and reposados, including the “world’s first and only Reposado Rare,” which is matured in an American Oak Pipón for six years.

That rich tequila-making legacy has been passed down through the Salles family, now overseen by the brand’s third-generation Master Distiller Jorge Antonio “Tony” Salles. El Tequileño’s first Extra Añejo, crafted using the same techniques established over 60 years ago, is described by the company as “creamy and lush, featuring notes of rich cooked agave, toasted oak, burnt orange, toffee, vanilla, and walnut, with a slight earthiness.”

Tony Salles, El Tequileño’s Master Distiller, said: “We begin with only the finest mature agave from Los Altos de Jalisco, carefully crafted to produce the best possible tequila. Our special Extra Añejo blend was a collaboration between my father and me. Three barrels of tequila, matured in French and American oak, were hand-selected for their unique flavor and character. These were carefully blended to create an Extra Añejo tequila with rich flavor and complexity.”

El Tequileño Extra Añejo is bottled at 40% ABV and available in select retailers for $800.