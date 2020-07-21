'Chefs' Fridges' Goes Inside The Home Refrigerators of World-Renowned Cooks

4 Gallery 4 Images

In the new book Chefs' Fridges, 35 acclaimed cooks reveal what's inside their home refrigerators and dish out recipes made from its everyday contents. It's a fascinating (and slightly voyeuristic) peek at the overflowing fridges of José Andrés, Daniel Boulud, Sean Brock, Carla Hall, Hugh Acheson, Christina Tosi, Alice Waters, Dan Barber, Mason Hereford, Dominique Cren and other culinary stars who swung open their fridge doors for co-authors Carrie Solomon and Adrian Moore.

The Chefs' Fridges recipes span from Southern delicacies (Brock's Jimmy Red Grits with Greens, Egg, and Redeye Gravy) to upgrades of beloved steakhouse appetizers (Hall's Shrimp Wedge Salad) to late night pasta pigouts (Alex Stupak's Sopa Seca de Fideo, aka "Mexican Spaghetti"). But among the simplest and most inventive dishes is served up by molecular gastronaut Wylie Dufresne, a New York chef known for his wildly creative menus at downtown Manhattan eateries 71 Clinton Fresh Food and wd-50, who now makes elite sweets at Du's Donuts in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

Everything Bagel Scrambled Eggs Chef's Fridges

Dufresne's "Everything Bagel Scrambled Eggs"—aside from the somewhat rarefied "Everything Bagel" and Furikake seasonings—is comprised of common kitchen ingredients that come together for a breakfast dish that's as inventive as it is familiar.

"Everything bagels, lox, eggs—they are all favorite breakfast dishes," Dufresne says. "Combining those flavors here is really about taking what everyone loves and approaching it differently. I like to use a high-sided pot to make the eggs. The nice thing about this is that you can scramble the eggs in the time it takes to make the toast."

Everything Bagel Scrambled Eggs

8 large eggs

Kosher salt

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

6 tablespoons cream cheese

1 tablespoon furikake (or to taste)

3 tablespoons Everything Bagel seasoning

Whisk the eggs in a small bowl. Season with salt. Heat the butter in a medium high-sided saucepan over medium heat. As soon as the butter begins to foam, add the eggs. Cook, whisking constantly, until they have set in small curds and are beginning to look dry, about 1 minute. Immediately remove them from the heat and whisk in the cream cheese, furikake, and everything bagel seasoning. Serve in small bowls with toast. Serves 4.

