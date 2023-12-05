First Look: BEARFACE Launches Umami-Rich Whisky Infused With Wild-Foraged Mushrooms

Made with matsutake mushrooms harvested from the Canadian wilderness for a uniquely funky finish.

(BEARFACE)

A Canadian whiskymaker just dropped a limited-edition spirit made with umami-rich wild mushrooms, and we’ve got an exclusive first look at the new bottle.

BEARFACE Wilderness Series 01 Matsutake whisky is a unique blend redolent of French Oak, sherry pipes and wild-foraged matsutake mushrooms harvested from the northern Canadian wilderness, creating a shroom-centric spirit aimed at curious whisky connoisseurs.

Specifically, the cask is infused with foraged matsutake mushrooms, which are relatively rare around the world but abundant in the verdant wilds of Vancouver, British Columbia.

The resulting “elementally-aged” spirit is “a complex and layered whisky with savory and cinnamon notes, followed by wild, earthy warmness and umami finish with subtle flavors from the fresh forest floor,” according to the brand’s tasting notes.

Elemental aging is the unique process where hand-selected oak casks are matured in repurposed shipping containers and exposed to the Canadian wilderness. “The fluctuating temperatures within that extreme northern climate amplifies how the whisky and wood interact, transforming the liquid inside the casks for a bolder, smoother flavor,” BEARFACE says of the new bottle.

(BEARFACE)

“With each new limited release, we strive to shatter category norms and challenge traditions,” adds BEARFACE Master Blender Andrés Faustinelli. “I know BEARFACE Matsutake does just that. The matsutake mushroom grows once a year in the Canadian wilderness making it highly covetable and rare and brings a sophistication to this bottle unlike any other whisky.”

BEARFACE Matsutake Whisky clocks in at 42.5% ABV and is available now at select retailers for $44.99 per bottle.