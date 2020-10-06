'First Taste': Watch Spirits Experts Review Stranahan's Mountain Angel Whiskey

Presented by Spirits Network

First Kiss. First car. First home. You always remember your first, and spirits are no exception. That first time a new dram hits your lips can change your life, and Spirits Network is bottling that unforgettable experience in the new series, First Taste.

Stranahan's Colorado Whiskey

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Watch in the video above as Spirits Network experts Aaron Goldfarb, Elayne Duff and Kurt Maitland try Mountain Angel, the first 10 year old American straight single malt whiskey, and exclusive new release from legendary American distillery, Stranahan's Colorado Whiskey, to see if it's love at first sip.

Learn more about Spirits Network's First Taste here.