Stranahan's Releases 'Mountain Angel' Aged American Single Malt Whiskey

Only 500 bottles of the limited edition spirit will be released this year.

Stranahan's Diamond Peak, an expression that's selected from the Denver, Colorado distillery's most distinct casks, was recently featured in our best American whiskeys to try right now. The single malt specialist's latest release is even rarer and more unique.

Stranahaan's Mountain Angel 10 Year Old takes its name from the extreme evaporation that in the dry Colorado climate. A decade of aging saw the ex-bourbon, American oak barrels lose up to 80 percent—an "angel's share"—of their original water content. That process worked wonders on the whiskey within, which boasts a 47.3-percent ABV, a heavily concentrated oak flavor and silky mouthfeel.

Stranahan's Colorado Whiskey

Here are the official tasting notes:

Nose: Candied apples, spicy pipe tobacco, with heavy oiled leather notes

Candied apples, spicy pipe tobacco, with heavy oiled leather notes Palate: A velvety mouthfeel presents even richer tobacco and a lingering pepper character. These fade into ultra-dark chocolate and molasses, as the massive charred oak character takes over.

A velvety mouthfeel presents even richer tobacco and a lingering pepper character. These fade into ultra-dark chocolate and molasses, as the massive charred oak character takes over. Finish: Long and silky, more oak with hints of dark caramel and earthy spearmint

According to the 2020 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, Mountain Angel 10 Year Old is among the world's best single malts, having been awarded a Double Gold medal in the annual event. (Stranahan's Original and Snowflake 2019 didn't fare badly either, earning Gold and Silver medals, respectively.)

The only issue with Mountain Angel 10 Year Old is its availability—fewer than 500 bottles will retail for $129.99 at select stores in Colorado, California and New York. If you're not a resident of those three states, Stranahan's recommends joining the Spirits Network for a shot at securing the expression.