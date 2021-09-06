'Fish House Live' Miami: Top Chefs, Sommeliers and Barkeeps Battle in Sustainable Culinary Faceoff

Watch a totally tasty recap of "Fish House Live" at 1 Hotel South Beach — and the sommeliers winning lineup of bottles from Spain’s most prestigious regions.

Presented by Fish House Live

Hotel South Beach and Brady Lowe of Taste Network hosted Fish House Live, a three-day food and beverage competition featuring a notable lineup of national and local chefs, bartenders and sommeliers and a portion of the proceeds benefited Support Surfside.

Each night from Monday, August 2nd to Wednesday, August 4th, guests attended a six-course dinner event that featuring two acclaimed chefs who went head-to-head preparing dishes made with sustainable seafood.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Prizes included a spot to cook at the finale in Aspen, a trip to Spain and a once in a lifetime Bourbon Tour in Kentucky @FishHouse_Live/@BradyLowe75/@RiberaRuedaWin

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Two renowned bartenders also served up their version of the Fish House Punch (a spirited punch that was first made popular in colonial America) and distinguished sommeliers who presented six wines from Ribera and Rueda, Spain’s most prestigious wine regions for red and white wines.

See winners from each night below:

Night 1

Winning Chef Brad Kilgore of VERGE at The Concours Club (Miami), Founder Brady Lowe and Bartender Marco Balza, Casa Florida @FishHouse_Live/@BradyLowe75/@RiberaRuedaWin

Night 2

Founder Brady Lowe, Winning Chef Giannina Barrantes of 1 Hotel South Beach and Bartender Gustavo Martinez, Empire Social Lounge @FishHouse_Live/@BradyLowe75/@RiberaRuedaWin

Night 3

Founder Brady Lowe, Host Chef Ross Jansen, Winning Chef Yia Vang of Union Hmong Kitchen and Bartender Andy Cabrera Jr., Café La Trova @FishHouse_Live/@BradyLowe75/@RiberaRuedaWin

Overall Sommelier

Nick Rancone, Revival (Minneapolis)

The winning selection of wines included 2018 Martinsancho Verdejo, 2018 Nisia 'Las Suertes' Old Vines Verdejo, 2018 Belondrade y Lurton Verdejo, 2018 Bodegas Emilio Moro Tempranillo, 2018 Psi Dominio de Pingus, 2018 Pepe Yllera Caserio de Duenas @FishHouse_Live/@BradyLowe75/@RiberaRuedaWin

Limited to 30 seats per night, guests attended a seated dinner at Habitat kicking-off with a welcome glass of Pommery Champagne followed by a sommelier presentation and wine tasting of six wines from Spain’s two most prestigious red and white wine regions wines from Ribera del Duero and Rueda paired with a plant-based sustainable table picnic created by the 1 Hotel South Beach culinary team.

Sommelier Brian Jackson pouring wine as guests sit down @FishHouse_Live/@BradyLowe75/@RiberaRuedaWin

As the night continued, two of Miami’s finest bartenders held table-side presentations for their Fish House Punch made with Buffalo Trace Bourbon. The chefs present three raw preparations (crudo, tartare, poke, ceviche) to guests and judges, showcasing Kvaroy Arctic Salmon and Striped Bass from Pacifico Aquaculture. The food was outstanding, clean and creative.

Dish from Chef Yia Vang @FishHouse_Live/@BradyLowe75/@RiberaRuedaWin

Marco Balza presents Fish House Punch to a blindfolded judges panel @FishHouse_Live/@BradyLowe75/@RiberaRuedaWin

The crown jewel of the night consisted of six courses of clean seafood dishes presented by the competing chefs. Chefs scored points from notable judges including Chef Janine Booth of Stillsville, Chef Justin Sutherland of Handsome Hog, Chef Jeremey Ford of Stubborn Seed, Jose Mendin of Pub Belly Sushi, Ashely Cesario of Jordan Vineyard & Winery, Kelly Blanco from NBC 6, and Andrea Becerra of HungryPost, to name a few.

Judges Ashley Cesario, guest Teresa Cesario & Chef Janine Booth @FishHouse_Live/@BradyLowe75/@RiberaRuedaWin

Each evening ended with a surprise cocktail and dessert pairing featuring Cincoro tequila cocktails crafted by 1 Hotel’s Corporate Beverage Director Steven Minor. Fish House Live is a celebratory atmosphere combining gastronomy and responsible aquaculture. Each night featured a part live-event and part live-streaming event.

Cincoro courtesy of 1 Hotel’s Corporate Beverage Director Steven Minor @FishHouse_Live/@BradyLowe75/@RiberaRuedaWin

Up Next: Hotel Jerome Hosts Fish House Live Finale During the Classic in Aspen

Streaming Live from Maxim's Facebook on September 11, 2021 from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Chefs include Chef Brad Kilgore of VERGE at The Concours Club (Miami), Chef Gianna Giannina Barrantes of 1 Hotel South Beach (Miami) and Chef Yia Vang of Union Hmong Kitchen (Minneapolis). The chefs present three raw preparations (crudo, tartare, poke, ceviche).

Sommelier Nick Rancone of Revival (Minneapolis), winner of the Fish House Miami Edition, will host a presentation of eight wines from Spain’s most distinguished wine regions Ribera del Duero and Rueda. Erin Ashford, head barkeep of Olamaie in Austin will recreate her winning recipe from the Fish House Punch Texas Edition earlier this year. Part in-person and live-streaming, Fish House Live is the next chapter of elevated experiences that showcases the future of food alongside food, wine regions and historic cocktails.

Friends wanting to watch the event on Facebook Live for free from the safety of their home should follow @FishHouse_Live on Instagram for the most up-to-date information. Followers get behind the scenes access to exclusive demonstrations and virtual tastings with talent before and during the event.

"We are ecstatic to welcome the finale of Fish House Live to Hotel Jerome during the Food and Wine Classic. The importance of sustainable fishing is paramount and we are delighted to contribute to this effort, states Patrick Davila, GM of Hotel Jerome.

About Fish House

Fish House Live is the nation’s first sustainable culinary competition supporting responsible aquaculture. The mission of Fish House Live is to support responsibly farmed and sustainable fisheries while inspiring discussion and consumption. The original Fish House was established in 1732 and today still remains America’s first fishing cooperative as part of the 13 colonies. The event pays homage to the old world when life was simple, the food and our waters were cleaner. Visit the website to learn more www.fishouse.live