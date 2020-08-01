French's Made a Mustard-Flavored Beer for National Mustard Day

Not only is National Mustard Day (August 1) a real thing, but so is "mustard beer," thanks to French's. The maker of the pretzel, hot dog and burger-enhancing yellow condiment has teamed with Longmont, Colorado's Oskar Blues Brewery to create French's Mustard Beer.

A short video reveals a pretty standard ten-step brewing process, during which 150 pounds of French's is added to the beer after it's crashed and transferred into a tank to mature and carbonate.

Courtesy

According to Oskar Blues Brewery's website, the result is a "semi-tart tropical wheat beer" with flavors of key lime, lemon, tangerine and passion fruit that clocks in at a session-worthy 5.2 percent ABV.

An Inside Hook writer got their hands on some of the special-edition suds and reported the following:

if you’re looking for a beer that actually tastes distinctly like mustard, you’re out of luck here. While you can definitely pick up the scent of the yellow condiment on the nose, the mustard flavor isn’t as strong as expected. It’s there, ever so faintly — you can pick up a hint of its spice on the finish — but by and large, it’s overpowered by the citrus.

Priced at $19.99 for a six-pack, Oskar Blues/French's Mustard Beer will be available to purchase from online beer delivery service CraftShack beginning August 1.