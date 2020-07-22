Guy Fieri's Bacon-Wrapped 'Danger Dogs' Will Upgrade Your Hot Dog Game

John Lee

Guy Fieri hasn't just been busy dominating Bill Murray in a charity nacho-making contest and raising more than $20 million for unemployed restaurant workers. The Donkey Sauce-slinging restaurateur and Food Network host is also sharing his favorite hot dog recipe in honor of National Hot Dog Day—and his fiery franks are just the kind of over-the-top delicacy you might see on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives ("Triple D" to Fieri fans).

"Bacon-wrapped hot dogs with spicy relish—or as my buddy Reid calls them, 'Tijuana Danger Dogs' like the ones they sell at food carts in Tijuana," Fieri says. "For some reason, they just taste incredible at 2 a.m. on the streets in Tijuana. Here's my rendition."

Fieri advises prepping his Danger Dogs before you grill them. "The night before, precook the bacon and prep and wrap the dogs, so all you have to do is throw them on the grill the next day," he says.

Check out the full recipe for Fieri's bacon-wrapped Danger Dogs, which were previously featured in his 2016 outdoor cookbook, Guy on Fire.

Guy Fieri's Danger Dogs

Hot Dogs

8 slices applewood-smoked bacon

8 good quality all-beef franks

16 pickled jalapeno slices, drained

8 hot dog buns

Ketchup, for serving

Country mustard, for serving

Spicy Fruit Relish

1/2 pineapple, peeled and sliced into 1/2-inch planks

1 mango, peeled and sliced into 1/2-inch pieces

1 jalapeno, seeded and finely diced

1 red chile (Fresno or jalapeno), seeded and finely diced

1/2 medium red onion, finely diced

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 lemon, juiced

1/2 cup pickle relish

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Directions

1. For the fruit relish: Preheat an oiled grill pan over medium-high heat. Grill the pineapple and mango slices until grill-marked, 1 to 2 minutes per side. Set aside to cool, then slice into 1/4-inch cubes. In a large bowl, combine the fruit with the jalapeno, red chile, onion, olive oil, lemon juice and pickle relish. Season lightly with salt and pepper. Set aside in the fridge.

2. For the hot dogs: Set a grill pan over medium-high heat. Cook the bacon for 1 to 2 minutes on each side, just to render some fat, not to cook through. Transfer the bacon to a paper-towel-lined plate to drain.

3. With a sharp knife, make a small lengthwise slit down the center of each hot dog (do not cut all the way through). Cut the jalapeno slices so you can unroll them into long strips. Place 2 or 3 jalapeno strips into the slit of each hot dog. Wrap each dog with a strip of bacon and secure it in place with toothpicks. In the same grill pan used for the bacon, cook the hot dogs until the bacon is cooked through and crisp, rotating frequently, 5 to 6 minutes total.

4. To serve, toast the buns for 1 to 2 minutes per side. Remove the toothpicks from the hot dogs and nestle the dogs in the buns. Top with fruit relish and serve with ketchup and mustard.