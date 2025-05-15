Glenfiddich & Aston Martin Toasted F1’s Miami Grand Prix With An Ultra-Exclusive Whisky Tasting

The elegant preamble to Formula 1’s first American GP of 2025 was attended by SI Swim model Nicole Williams English, “Yellowstone” star Ian Bohen and a gaggle of VIP racing fans.

During Formula 1’s Miami Grand Prix weekend, Glenfiddich hosted an exclusive tasting at The Mandarin Oriental Residences to commemorate the Scotch whisky brand’s ongoing partnership with the Aston Martin Formula One Team. The event showcased the distiller’s commitment to craftsmanship and innovation, principles it says are shared with the brand of high-performance racing exemplified by the world’s premiere motorsport series.

The highlight of the evening was the unveiling of a never-before-released Glenfiddich 23 Year Old, a single cask whisky distilled in 2001. The company said a mere 100 bottles of the limited-edition spirit were produced.

Glenfiddich described the 23-year-old expression, matured in a single Oloroso sherry cask, as embodying its “Suspended Time” concept, the distillery’s way of describing the selection and bottling of aging expressions at just the right moment. The nose is rife with aromas of toffee, creamy sweetness, and sherry, with hints of spicy oak, toasted almonds, and sun-dried raisins, while the palate features sherbet spice, cinnamon, and nutmeg that give way to a lingering, spicy finish.

The company stated the whisky’s development aligns with its recent Time Re: Imagined collection, which includes older expressions that explore the impact of time on whisky. In particular, the the 23-year-old whisky captures a unique moment that appeals to both connoisseurs and collectors—although oddly, Glenfiddich is not currently offering the expression for public purchase.

Attendees including actors Ian Bohen (Yellowstone) and Tyler Hoechlin (Superman & Lois), Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition model Nicole Williams English, Aston Martin F1 driver ambassador Jessica Hawkins, and influencer and investor Hannah Bronfman also got the chance to try a dram of Glenfiddich 50 Year Old. This also exceedingly rare (though technically available) whisky is characterized by notes of Madeira cake, muscovado sugar, and petrichor, followed by a smooth oak and vanilla finish. Glenfiddich said this expression reflects decades of careful maturation, mirroring the F1’s precision—not to mention the sport’s sky-high price of entry, seeing as Glenfiddich 50 Year Old commands various points in the five-figure range, depending on where it’s found on the aftermarket.

The tasting was an elegant preamble to the Miami Grand Prix, which saw Oscar Piastri take an early lead in the contest for F1’s 2025 Drivers’ Championship with a brilliant victory—his third podium-topping performance in a row and fourth this year. Next up, the teams head to Monza for the Italian Grand Prix on May 18, which will mark seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton’s first home race with Ferrari.