Harrison Ford Stars In Glenmorangie ‘Once Upon A Time In Scotland’ Whisky Campaign

The ambitious Scotch whisky campaign features 12 short films and a movie directed by Joel Edgerton.

(Glenmorangie)

With Harrison Ford on the payroll, Glenmorangie is pushing beyond the limits and expectations of the standard celebrity ambassadorship. The legendary leading man stars in the whisky label’s impressively full-fledged new Once Upon A Time In Scotland campaign, featuring a series of 12 shorts and a movie directed by actor, filmmaker (and star of Netflix’s excellent 2022 crime thriller, The Stranger) Joel Edgerton.

A prologue introduces the very meta premise, which is that a somewhat aloof version of Ford will be participating in a Glenmorangie campaign advertising the Original 12 Years Old and Infinita 18 Years Old expressions. “I’m going to Scotland. But I’m not doing all of that action-man shit they want. But I will sit by the fire and drink amazing, smooth Glenmorangie single malt whisky.”

(Glenmorangie)

Subsequent episodes show Ford somewhat haphazardly exploring Scotland, beginning with an impromptu tour of a Glenmorangie rickhouse punctuated by an exchange with employees who have little idea what’s going on. He then departs in a Jaguar E-type en route to the 19th-century Ardross Castle, landscapes surrounding Loch Glass and other Scottish sites as he bonds with locals, tries on kilts for size, and generally attempts to assimilate.

“I’ve spent my whole life watching commercials that follow an expected format and so I really like it when things are a little disruptive, fun, and irreverent,” Edgerton said of the campaign. “It was nice that we got a chance within the very traditional industry of whisky to get behind the scenes, to subvert the seriousness that often goes into an advertising campaign and have fun with that. I hope that people get to see the short film and the full-length episodes—and enjoy them and share them around.”

(Glenmorangie)

Glenmorangie also didn’t skimp on the stills, hiring acclaimed fashion photographer Lachlan Bailey to capture suave shots of Ford. Check out the prologue below and head to Glenmorangie’s website to see all 12 episodes as they’re available.