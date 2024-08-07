How To Make Bourbon Pineapple Pork Chops From ‘Barbecue Bible’ Author Steven Raichlen
Whiskey-fueled pork chops for the win.
Steven Raichlen, author of the popular Barbecue Bible cookbooks, has teamed with Bib & Tucker Small Batch Bourbon for a new series of bourbon-infused recipes. Fans of whiskey and pork chops may want to try his version of Bourbon Pineapple Pork Chops, which Raichlen says is a perfect porcine combo for the grill. “Pork has a natural affinity for fruit—especially the brassy, sweet-sour tang of pineapple,” Raichlen says. “Bib & Tucker Double Char Bourbon adds an interesting earthy flavor, while the grilled pineapple plays on pork’s innate sweetness.” Check out the recipe below:
Bourbon Pineapple Pork Chops (Serves 4)
Ingredients:
- 4 pork rib chops (each 8 to 10 ounces)
- 4 fresh pineapple slices (each ½ inch thick)
- Extra virgin olive oil
- 3 teaspoon of your favorite barbecue rub (plus 1 teaspoon for the glaze) or salt and pepper
- For the glaze:
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced
- ¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro, plus 3 tablespoons for serving
- 1 cup pineapple juice
- ¼ cup Bib & Tucker Double Char Bourbon
- 1 tablespoon brown sugar
Instructions:
- Arrange the pork chops and pineapple slices on a sheet pan. Brush with olive oil on both sides and season with your favorite barbecue rub or salt and pepper.
- Make the glaze: Melt the butter in a small saucepan over medium heat. Cook the garlic and ¼ cup cilantro until lightly browned, 2 minutes. Stir in the pineapple juice, Bib & Tucker Double Char, brown sugar and 1 teaspoon barbecue rub. Increase the heat to high and boil the mixture until thick, syrupy and well reduced. Add salt and pepper—the glaze should be highly seasoned.
- Set up your grill for direct grilling and heat to high. Brush the grate clean and oil it well. Arrange the pork chops and pineapple slices on the grate and grill until sizzling and browned and the pork is cooked through, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Start brushing the pork and pineapple with glaze after 2 minutes and brush several times on both sides.
- Transfer the pork to a platter and top each chop with grilled pineapple. Spoon any remaining glaze on top and sprinkle with the remaining cilantro.