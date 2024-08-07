How To Make Bourbon Pineapple Pork Chops From ‘Barbecue Bible’ Author Steven Raichlen

Whiskey-fueled pork chops for the win.

(Courtesy of Bib & Tucker Small Batch Bourbon)

Steven Raichlen, author of the popular Barbecue Bible cookbooks, has teamed with Bib & Tucker Small Batch Bourbon for a new series of bourbon-infused recipes. Fans of whiskey and pork chops may want to try his version of Bourbon Pineapple Pork Chops, which Raichlen says is a perfect porcine combo for the grill. “Pork has a natural affinity for fruit—especially the brassy, sweet-sour tang of pineapple,” Raichlen says. “Bib & Tucker Double Char Bourbon adds an interesting earthy flavor, while the grilled pineapple plays on pork’s innate sweetness.” Check out the recipe below:

Bourbon Pineapple Pork Chops (Serves 4)

Ingredients:

4 pork rib chops (each 8 to 10 ounces)

4 fresh pineapple slices (each ½ inch thick)

Extra virgin olive oil

3 teaspoon of your favorite barbecue rub (plus 1 teaspoon for the glaze) or salt and pepper

For the glaze: 4 tablespoons unsalted butter 2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced ¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro, plus 3 tablespoons for serving 1 cup pineapple juice ¼ cup Bib & Tucker Double Char Bourbon 1 tablespoon brown sugar



Instructions: