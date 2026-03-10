How To Make Chef Daniel Boulud’s Le Gratin Burger

The decadent pork belly and gruyère-topped cheeseburger comes from Le Gratin at NYC’s Beekman Hotel.

French superchef Daniel Boulud recently told Maxim how he helped pioneer New York’s luxury burger boom, and now he’s sharing the secrets to making one of his signature patties at home. The Le Gratin Burger is the namesake sandwich at Le Gratin, a Lyonnaise-style bistro in the Financial District’s Beekman Hotel. While Le Gratin is renowned for crispy escargot with pig trotters, salad Lyonnaise, quenelle de brochet, and, naturally, its potato gratin, Boulud is also quite proud of the $33 burger served here. It’s comprised of a five-ounce dry-aged beef patty topped with three ounces of crispy pork belly, melted gruyère, carmelized onions, sliced tomato, Boston lettuce, and a peppercorn-cornichon mayo. “Why do I love our Le Gratin Burger? Well, it is the finest meat, perfect balance, seasoned with hard pepper, crowned with raclette and onion compote—and shaved truffle if you wish for a little extra,” Boulud says. Here’s a guide to replicating this upscale burger, from an exclusive recipe supplied by the Le Gratin team.

The Essentials

The Buns: high-quality sesame buns (4 each)

high-quality sesame buns (4 each) The Beef: A 5 oz. dry-aged patty, grilled for a deep, mineral crust. (4 each)

A 5 oz. dry-aged patty, grilled for a deep, mineral crust. (4 each) The Cheese: Authentic Swiss Gruyère, melted to a nutty silkiness. (8 slices)

Authentic Swiss Gruyère, melted to a nutty silkiness. (8 slices) The Crunch: Pork belly confit, breaded in airy Panko and fried. (4 each)

Pork belly confit, breaded in airy Panko and fried. (4 each) The Depth: Red wine-caramelized onions and a zesty peppercorn-cornichon mayo.

The Preparation (4 Portions)

Red Wine Onions

In a heavy skillet, cook 3 to 4 sliced red onions in a generous knob of butter and a splash of oil. Season with salt and sweat slowly for about 20 minutes until soft and golden. Stir in 2 tbsp brown sugar, 1 cup red wine (Cabernet or Merlot), and a splash of red wine vinegar. Simmer on low heat until the liquid has evaporated, leaving behind a thick, dark, garnet-hued jam.

Peppercorn-Cornichon Mayo

Begin by toasting 1 tbsp black peppercorns in a dry pan for 30 seconds until fragrant, then crush them coarsely. In a small bowl, whisk together 1 cup high-quality mayonnaise, 2 tbsp hand-chopped cornichons, the crushed pepper, a tsp of lemon juice, and a pinch of salt. Note: Let the mayo chill for 30 minutes before serving to allow the pepper to fully infuse the cream.

The Panko Crunch

Take your pre-confit pork belly and dredge it through flour, beaten egg, and finally Panko breadcrumbs. Fry until golden brown. Unlike standard breadcrumbs, Panko’s flaky structure creates a light, clean snap that provides a necessary counterpoint to the rich beef.

The Grill: A Lesson In Temperature

Because dry-aging reduces moisture, this beef sears significantly faster than standard patties. It will develop a rich, dark crust almost instantly.

Medium-Rare: 3–4 minutes per side.

3–4 minutes per side. Medium: 4–5 minutes per side.

4–5 minutes per side. Chef’s Tip: Add the Gruyère immediately after the first flip to ensure it reaches a perfect melt by the time the meat is rested.

The Assembly

The order of operations is vital here, designed so the sauce coats the ingredients as you eat.