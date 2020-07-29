Jack Daniel's Honors Country Star Eric Church With Limited Edition Whiskey

The "Jack Daniels" singer is getting his very own limited-edition bottle.

Outlaw country singer Eric Church is being celebrated by his beloved Jack Daniel's with his very own 94-proof whiskey.

The Lynchburg, Tennessee-based distillery is rolling out a limited- edition Eric Church Single Barrel Tennessee Whiskey in honor of the singer, complete with a striking black bottle adorned with a gold-colored eagle clasping a lightning bolt in each talon.

“My love for Jack Daniel’s is for the whiskey but it’s also about a can-do, small town attitude, where community, loyalty and hard work are the qualities the crafters of this American icon hang their hats,” said the "Stick That in Your Country Song" singer said.

Hear him elaborate on the expression more in the accompanying video above, which is naturally set to an instrumental version of 2011's Chief deep-cut "Jack Daniels."

Under the guidance of Jack Daniel's Master Distiller Jeff Arnett, Church hand-selected the barrels of amber from the highest-elevated top floor of the American liquor brand's Coy Hill warehouse.

The cask finish endows the whiskey with a varied aroma of sweet vanilla, caramel and toasted oak, while the signature sweet notes of Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel give way to a complex, full and heavyweight mid-palate, according to Arnett.

“This special whiskey is reflective of Eric himself – bold, rich in character, forward and something that can be enjoyed by those with a taste for a well-rounded whiskey and a unique and memorable sipping experience,” Arnett added.

Jack Daniel's Eric Church Single Barrel Tennessee Whiskey will be available across the U.S. for an unspecified price beginning in August.