Jim Beam Unveils Limited Edition 15-Year-Old ‘Lineage Batch No. 2’ Kentucky Straight Bourbon

Crafted with care by 7th and 8th Generation Beam Family Master Distillers Fred and Freddie Noe.

(James B. Beam Distilling Co.)

A sense of history tends to linger in every sip of Jim Beam, and the company’s vast but thoughtfully curated portfolio gains another standout with the introduction of Lineage Batch No. 2. It doesn’t hurt that the exclusive liquid is a family affair.

The latest addition to the James B. Beam Distilling Co. offering is covetable in more ways than one: Available only at the company’s legendary distillery tucked in the rolling hills of Clermont, Ky., the limited-edition Kentucky straight bourbon is the first Beam release to bear the name of 8th-generation Master Distiller Freddie Noe. Billed as a “true father-son collaboration” between Freddie and his father Fred (generation no. 7 to carry the title of Master Distiller at Beam), the liquid suitably deepens the Jim Beam lineage, pun intended.

(Fred and Freddie Noe/Courtesy of Suntory Global Spirits)

Previously only available in global travel retail outlets, Jim Beam Lineage Batch No. 1 debuted in 2021 and was heralded as a “blend of the past, the present and the future,” the elder Noe said at the time. Like its predecessor, Batch No. 2 also bears a 15-year age statement and a $250 price tag, and given the fact that the newest edition can only be found in Kentucky, it’s even more exclusive than Lineage No. 1 and its placement in high-end travel retail shops.

(James B. Beam Distilling Co./Courtesy of Suntory Global Spirits)

Hand-selected by Fred and Freddie after aging in charred white oak barrels, the distillery said this “rare whiskey marks the peak of one generation’s achievement and the next generation coming-of-age.” After aging at the Booker Noe Plant in Clermont, the distillery notes this whiskey achieves a balanced finish and rich mahogany color. With crème brulee and leather-meets-char notes on the palate, the pioneering distillery notes this “exquisite” limited release “has the same mouthfeel for which Jim Beam is recognized.”

(James B. Beam Distilling Co.)

Delivered in a handsome dark wood engraved box, the liquid clocks in at 111 proof, offering a more luxe alternative to everyday sippers like classic Jim Beam White Label and last year’s newly returned fan favorite, Jim Beam Black. On the nose, fortunate sippers can expect toffee, seasoned oak and vanilla, notes to be savored in the company of family and fellow whiskey enthusiasts.

Matured oak touches help capture a full-bodied finish, the company said, while caramel, vanilla and spice offer a distinct yet instantly recognizable flavor. Priced at $250, a journey to Kentucky might be in order to secure what James B. Beam Distilling calls a piece of whiskey history.