Kendall Jenner & Chris Stapleton Join Forces For Tequila-And-Whiskey ‘Calabasas Cowboy’ Cocktail

The boozy summer sipper uses both Jenner’s 818 Tequila and Stapleton’s Traveller Whiskey.

(Photo Credit: Andy Barron)

Kendall Jenner is giving her 818 Tequila brand a countrified boost courtesy of a new cocktail collaboration with Chris Stapleton‘s Traveller Whiskey. In a campaign that plainly aims to “ride the wave of country music’s Gen Z-fueled resurgence,” Jenner and country superstar Stapleton join forces for the “Calabasas Cowboy,” a twist on the classic Gold Rush cocktail that’s made with both 818 Tequila and Traveller Whiskey and timed to celebrate that most hallowed of agave-based booze holidays, National Tequila Day, on July 24.

(Courtesy)

“I’ve been a huge fan of Chris and his music for years now, so getting to team up for National Tequila Day was such an honor, ” said Jenner in a statement shared by 818. “We had the best time reimagining classic whiskey cocktails with 818 Tequila and Traveller Whiskey. The Calabasas Cowboy is a fun twist on a classic Gold Rush, and I hope everyone has as much fun making it at home as we did making it on set!”

Watch how to make the tequila-and-whiskey cocktail collab in Jenner and Stapleton’s National Tequila Day recipe video below.