Kentucky Can Sell Bourbon Whiskey Online for the First Time

Jim Beam

Whiskey lovers nationwide will soon be able to buy bottles of Jim Beam, Bulleit, Wild Turkey and other Kentucky-distilled libations as easily as they can get goods off Amazon, thanks to new legislation.

The Bluegrass State recently passed HB 415, allowing its retailers and distilleries the ability to sell whiskey, beer and other spirits online for the first time. As Paste points out, the development is of broad importance within the beverage industry because of Kentucky's high density of both large and craft distilleries—there are 18 listed on the famous "Kentucky Bourbon Trail" alone.

While the law gives Kentucky residents easy access to local bottles, consumers in other states with reciprocal laws on the books will also be able to take advantage. And of course, the online sale of products is preferable during the current coronavirus crisis—Kentucky buyers were previously required to do so in-person. As for how much can be shipped per month, consumers can order 10 liters of distilled spirits, 10 cases of wine, and/or 10 cases of beer.

Kentucky State Representative Adam Koenig, one of HB 415's co-sponsors, was the first to make a purchase under the new law.

“I am honored to be able to place the first order,” Representative Koenig said in a prepared statement. “Hitting ‘complete purchase’ symbolized so much more than buying a great bottle of bourbon. For Kentucky citizens, it means both convenience and expanded options to choose from. It is an extraordinary day for the men and women who work at our distilleries, wineries, and breweries as well as Kentuckians who want a bourbon or glass of wine with dinner.”

Unfortunately, there only a handful of states with reciprocal laws: Alaska, Arizona, Connecticut, Hawaii, Kentucky, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Rhode Island and Washington, D.C. were eligible as of March, according to the Kentucky Distillers Association. If you live elsewhere, it's time to write your local legislators.