Joe Rogan Gets Signature ‘Flaming Joe’ CBD Energy Drink From Navy SEAL-Founded Brand

Joe Rogan is joining forces with the Navy Seal-founded Kill Cliff energy drink company to create a fiery CBD-infused beverage called the “Flaming Joe.”

Even casual fans of the Joe Rogan Experience have likely heard the popular  podcast host, comedian and UFC commentator espouse the health benefits of the non-psychoactive, cannabis-derived compound. The Flaming Joe contains 25mg of CBD derived from 125mg of broad-spectrum hemp, as well as B-vitamins, electrolytes and plant extracts—no artificial ingredients or sugar, as with all Kill Cliff products. 

“It’s amazing how much good you can get out of a 24- kilogram kettlebell and a can of Kill Cliff CBD,” Rogan said in a particularly on-brand statement. The flavor is described as a "fiery pineapple fusion" that's "bold and spicy.”

The Atlanta-based brand was founded by veteran Navy SEAL Todd Ehrlich with a mission to create a clean recovery drink, and it remains the largest donor to The Navy Seal Foundation

"The tough workouts while training with the SEALs made me crave a clean recovery drink that would provide the hydration and nutrients I needed without the sugar and artificial colors of other products out there, Ehrlich says the the Kill Cliff website. "When I didn’t see one on the market, I knew I’d have to make it happen myself despite any of the obstacles I’d encounter."

Priced at $69 for a 12-pack, Kill Cliff CBD Flaming Joe is available to purchase now online. 

