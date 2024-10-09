Knob Creek Brings Back ‘Oldest And Boldest’ Bourbon For Limited Time

First introduced in 2022, it’s aged twice as long as Knob Creek’s flagship bourbon.

(Knob Creek)

Knob Creek is bringing back its 18 Year Old bourbon—the Kentucky whiskey brand’s oldest release ever—for a limited time.

First introduced in 2022, the 18 Year Old bourbon is aged twice as long as Knob Creek’s flagship whiskey and bottled at 100 proof. The complex spirit attributes its deep auburn color and rich notes of caramelized oak to its slow aging in Kentucky rackhouses.

The Jim Beam-owned brand’s official tasting notes promise a full-bodied bourbon “with notes of caramelized oak and hints of sweet vanilla and baking spices” as well as a “warm finish with spice and slight floral and fruit notes.” The aroma is described as “brown sugar and aged oak, with notes of char and caramel.”

When Knob Creek first released the aged Kentucky bourbon to celebrate its 30th anniversary back in 2022, Fred Noe, the brand’s seventh-generation Master Distiller, said the limited-edition liquid was a tribute to his father, Booker Noe, the grandson of Jim Beam who created the first Knob Creek whiskeys.

“This new 18 Year Old is a nod to his vision and commitment to quality and craftsmanship, and I know this is a whiskey he’d be proud to serve,” Fred Noe said when he launched the bourbon in 2022. “I’m honored to further his legacy with Knob Creek’s oldest and boldest expression yet.”

Knob Creek’s 18 Year Old bourbon is available again nationwide for $179.99 per bottle while supplies last.