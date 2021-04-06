Krispy Kreme's New Oreo Cookie Donuts Are Available Nationwide For a Limited Time

Krispy Kreme

For the first time in Krispy Kreme's 84-year history, the donut chain has teamed up with another brand to create a new glaze. For a limited time, they're offering two super-sugary Oreo donut collabs—the “Oreo Cookie Glazed Donut” and the “Oreo Cookie Over-The-Top Donut.”

Krispy Kreme tweeted a video about the new flavors this week with the caption, "You’ve had all the @OREO Cookies. You love our #doughnuts. But what happens when we combine them in a whole new way? Find out on April 5! #KrispyKreme #OREO."

The Oreo Cookie Glazed Donut has a “Cookies and KREME” filling and is topped with an Oreo cookie glaze and drizzled icing, which (of course) contains cookie pieces. The Oreo Cookie Over-The-Top Donut is pretty much the same, however it lives up to its name by being topped with a big Oreo wafer.

If that doesn't get you primed for a case of type II diabetes, know that Krispy Kreme is also offering the Oreo Mocha Chiller. The company says this coffee drink is "a frozen espresso-based beverage blended with Oreo cookie pieces and topped with whipped cream and Oreo cookie crumbs.”

The Krispy Kreme and Oreo specialty donuts are available through April 18, 2021.