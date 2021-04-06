Krispy Kreme's New Oreo Cookie Donuts Are Available Nationwide For a Limited Time

It's a match made in sugar fiend heaven.
Author:
Publish date:
krispy-kreme-oreo-donut-death

For the first time in Krispy Kreme's 84-year history, the donut chain has teamed up with another brand to create a new glaze. For a limited time, they're offering two super-sugary Oreo donut collabs—the “Oreo Cookie Glazed Donut” and the “Oreo Cookie Over-The-Top Donut.”

Krispy Kreme tweeted a video about the new flavors this week with the caption, "You’ve had all the @OREO Cookies. You love our #doughnuts. But what happens when we combine them in a whole new way? Find out on April 5! #KrispyKreme #OREO."

The Oreo Cookie Glazed Donut has a “Cookies and KREME” filling and is topped with an Oreo cookie glaze and drizzled icing, which (of course) contains cookie pieces. The Oreo Cookie Over-The-Top Donut is pretty much the same, however it lives up to its name by being topped with a big Oreo wafer.

oreo-mocha-chiller-krispy-kreme

If that doesn't get you primed for a case of type II diabetes, know that Krispy Kreme is also offering the Oreo Mocha Chiller. The company says this coffee drink is "a frozen espresso-based beverage blended with Oreo cookie pieces and topped with whipped cream and Oreo cookie crumbs.”

The Krispy Kreme and Oreo specialty donuts are available through April 18, 2021. 

No image description

napoleon phantom grill promo
Gear

Napoleon Gets Dark With Matte Black Phantom Grill Series

Jim Beam Lineage Promo
Food & Drink

Jim Beam's High-Flying Luxury Bourbon Is Now Available for $250 a Bottle

Breitling x Bentley Premier B21 Chronograph Tourbillon 42 Promo
Style

Breitling and Bentley Launch Limited Edition Red Gold Watch

Kim Kardashian Promo
News

Kim Kardashian Is Officially a Billionaire, According to Forbes

krispy-kreme-oreo-donut-death
Food & Drink

Krispy Kreme's New Oreo Cookie Donuts Are Available Nationwide For a Limited Time

1995 Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet Promo
Rides

This Porsche 911 Convertible Is a Turbocharged Classic

Golf Gear Roundup 2021 Promo
Gear

The Best Golf Gear To Buy Now

stallone-creed-rocky-split
Entertainment

Sylvester Stallone Exploring 'Rocky' Prequel Series Idea

2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV Promo
Rides

The 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV Is An 830-HP Open Roof Off-Roader