September 3, 2021

Laphroaig Launches Latest Càirdeas Edition Scotch Whisky

The triple-matured spirit celebrates the power of community and friendship.
Laphroaig Cairdeas 2021 Pedro Ximenez 3

A wee dram of Scotch is best enjoyed among friends old and new, with a unifying power that only comes from carefully crafted liquid. That’s the idea behind the long-running Laphroaig Càirdeas Series and the launch of its latest iteration, the 2021 Càirdeas Pedro Ximenez Cask Edition.

Càirdeas is Scottish Gaelic for friendship, a fitting reminder of how great experiences bring people together.

The triple-matured Scotch is sure to become as coveted and collectable as other editions of the Càirdeas Series, launched by Laphroaig Distillery Manager John Campbell as a way to celebrate the Friends of Laphroaig program. That program debuted in 1994, and successive releases offer up a way to connect with Scotch enthusiasts across the globe.

Laphroaig Cairdeas 2021 Pedro Ximenez 2

Luckily, this year’s edition is available for loyal fans far and wide.

Find it in U.S. stores and for purchase at Laphroaig for $99, a more-than-agreeable price for a Scotch that’s exquisitely nuanced and best enjoyed in a tranquil setting (upstate New York along the Hudson River on a foggy morning comes to mind).

The Scotch itself goes through three distinct phases, beginning with a stint in American Oak ex-bourbon barrels before aging in quarter casks (smaller-sized casks that provide more contact with wood). To finish off this smoky, peaty Scotch, European Oak Hogshead casks containing Pedro Ximenez sherry.

Earlier this year, Laphroaig Distillery also released a 10-Year Sherry Oak Finish, and this new Scotch carries forth that innovation and experimentation even further.

Laphroaig Cairdeas 2021 Pedro Ximenez

The result is a remarkable Scotch best enjoyed on breezy summer or fall nights among good company. A medicinal, sweet and nutty nose brings forth everything from hazelnut and praline, while the taste is a world unto itself: Pay close attention as you experience notes of grilled bacon as well as prominent Manuka honey and malt and oak spices.

Enjoy it neat with but a few drops of water, in plentiful (responsible) quantities, preferably with a stellar view or a roaring fire in front of you. The only thing better than experiencing the latest Laphroaig release these days would be a visit to the famed estate itself, but for now, this release is just about the perfect substitute. 

