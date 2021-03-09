'Loaded Pork Skin Nachos' Is the Decadent Snack You Deserve

It's nacho ordinary pig-out.
Author:
Publish date:
Loaded Pork Skin Nachos_Page_1_Image_0001

Legendary barbecue pitmaster Rodney Scott's new book, Rodney Scott's World of BBQ, is packed with meat-tastic recipes. But perhaps none are as intriguing as the James Beard award-winning South Carolina chef's signature Pork Skin "Nachos", which he explains how to make below. 

"I know you’ve had fried tortilla chips with cheese and hot peppers," Scott writes. "And I know you’ve had stuffed potato skins. But believe me, pork skin nachos are on another level. These are as rich as can be, but worth every calorie."

Pork Skin “Nachos”

Ingredients

3 ounces pork skins

(1 medium bag)

¼ cup grated cheddar cheese

½ cup shredded or chopped barbecued pork (or any other smoked meat), warmed through

¼ cup Kathy’s Sweet Sauce or Rodney’s White Barbecue Sauce

1 tablespoon Crispy Bacon Bits

2 tablespoons thinly sliced scallion (white and green parts)

2 heaping tablespoons sour cream

Instructions

Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat the oven to 425°F. 

Arrange the pork skins on a sheet pan large enough to hold them and top with the cheddar and the meat. 

Transfer to the oven for just long enough to melt the cheese, 5 to 7 minutes. 

Remove from the oven and top with the sauce, bacon bits, scallions, and sour cream. 

Serve hot.

_COVER Rodney Scott

No image description

Cigar Collection Promo
Food & Drink

How to Age, Store and Collect Fine Cigars

pork skin nachos rodney scott's world of bbq
Food & Drink

'Loaded Pork Skin Nachos' Is the Decadent Snack You Deserve

Lindsey Pelas Selfie Promo (1)
News

Social Media Bombshell Lindsey Pelas Calls Out Instagram for Double Standards on Content

Screen Shot 2021-03-08 at 11.10.41 AM
News

Electric Air Taxi Startup Joby Aviation To Go Public at $6.6 Billion Valuation

2020 Corvette Stingray Promo
Rides

See the New Hybrid Corvette C8 Spotted in Test Drive Photos

Nike x USPS Air Force 1 Experimental Promo
Style

Nike's USPS-Themed Air Force 1 Is a Priority Mail Box in Sneaker Form

michael b. jordan without remorse trailer promo
Entertainment

Michael B. Jordan is a Lethal Navy SEAL in Tom Clancy's 'Without Remorse' Trailer

Luxury Villas Promo 3
Travel

These Ultra-Luxury Estates Boast the Best Views Money Can Buy

2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo Promo
Rides

Meet the 2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo