'Loaded Pork Skin Nachos' Is the Decadent Snack You Deserve

Rodney Scott's World of BBQ

Legendary barbecue pitmaster Rodney Scott's new book, Rodney Scott's World of BBQ, is packed with meat-tastic recipes. But perhaps none are as intriguing as the James Beard award-winning South Carolina chef's signature Pork Skin "Nachos", which he explains how to make below.

"I know you’ve had fried tortilla chips with cheese and hot peppers," Scott writes. "And I know you’ve had stuffed potato skins. But believe me, pork skin nachos are on another level. These are as rich as can be, but worth every calorie."

Pork Skin “Nachos”

Ingredients

3 ounces pork skins

(1 medium bag)

¼ cup grated cheddar cheese

½ cup shredded or chopped barbecued pork (or any other smoked meat), warmed through

¼ cup Kathy’s Sweet Sauce or Rodney’s White Barbecue Sauce

1 tablespoon Crispy Bacon Bits

2 tablespoons thinly sliced scallion (white and green parts)

2 heaping tablespoons sour cream

Instructions

Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat the oven to 425°F.

Arrange the pork skins on a sheet pan large enough to hold them and top with the cheddar and the meat.

Transfer to the oven for just long enough to melt the cheese, 5 to 7 minutes.

Remove from the oven and top with the sauce, bacon bits, scallions, and sour cream.

Serve hot.