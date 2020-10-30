Maestro Dobel Launches New Extra Añejo Cristalino Tequila

It's the luxury tequila brand's smoothest and most complex expression yet.

Maestro Dobel Tequila

Maestro Dobel just released a particularly complex Maestro Dobel 50 Cristalino tequila to celebrate company founder Juan Dobel's 50th birthday.

For the uninformed, "Cristalino" describes tequilas that have had all color completely removed without sacrificing complexity. Maestro Dobel actually spearheaded the category with the launch of its flagship Diamante expression in 2009.

Despite having the appearance of a blanco, Maestro Dobel 50 is a rich extra añejo blend that's crafted from 100 percent Blue Weber agave, distilled twice in copper stills, and aged in oak casks sourced from Eastern Europe and the United States.

The resulting spirit varied and complex, with an initial notes of fruit that give way to spice and conclude with Maestro Dobel's characteristically smooth finish. See the the official tasting notes in full below:

Aroma: A compelling marriage of caramel, honey, cooked agave and dried fruit, such as fig or quince, emerges, with hints of chocolate, tobacco and sweets that make for an enticing, aromatic scent. Some herbal notes add a touch of freshness and lightness with a hint of lingering vanilla and nutmeg on the finish.

Palate: The voluminous, rich taste of Dobel 50 fills the palate with a silky mouth-feel that reflects the quality of the liquid achieved through copper pot distillation. Notes of fig, quince, date, pineapple and pumpkin, together with hints of cinnamon, vanilla and clove.

Finish: The smooth, silky and sweet finish on the mouth is the result of an innovative, proprietary refinement process that prevents the bitter notes of the barrel from impeding on the elegance of the aromas.

“When you grow up making tequila, you inherit respect for the agave plant, and dedication to a meticulous distilling and maturation process," Dobel said. "As we see tequila innovation within the U.S soar, Maestro Dobel 50 Cristalino represents the future of what the tequila category can offer to bartenders and discerning spirits connoisseurs alike, bringing the smoothest and most complex tequila from Maestro Dobel to the U.S.”

Bottled at 80 proof/40-percent ABV, Maestro Dobel 50 is available to purchase now for $145.